Pharmaceuticals

Novavax Submits Final Round Of Data For COVID-19 Vaccine’s EUA Application

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Novavax on Friday announced it has handed over the final round of data on its COVID-19 vaccine as it seeks emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The...

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Booster: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Now Backed by WHO

Johnson & Johnson today announced the interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) for the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot in persons aged 18 years and above. The WHO recommend the booster...
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
healio.com

FDA issues EUA for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir — now the second oral antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. The drug is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease. It is not authorized for use in patients aged younger than 18 years because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the agency said.
KRMG

Omicron: Moderna says booster dose raises neutralizing antibodies against variant

Moderna said early Monday that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine raises neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, according to preliminary lab tests. In a news release, the company said an initial lab study demonstrated that a 50-microgram booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the variant about 37-fold compared to “pre-boost” levels. A 100-microgram booster increased antibody levels 83-fold, the release said.
MedPage Today

Doctor Submits Fluvoxamine EUA Application to FDA

It took about 4 days for David Boulware, MD, MPH, to write the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) application for fluvoxamine. Yes, a doctor wrote an EUA application -- a task that has typically been relegated to pharmaceutical companies -- and yes, it was for a generic drug that physicians could technically prescribe off-label.
eturbonews.com

FDA authorizes new Pfizer pill for treatment of COVID-19

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer‘s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
UPI News

EU's top drug regulator endorses approval for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Monday recommended approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, which has so far seen limited authorization worldwide in favor of other coronavirus vaccines from companies like Pfizer and Moderna. The European Medicines Agency issued its official recommendation for the vaccine developed...
Benzinga

Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data. Though the company said neutralization against the Omicron variant was "4-fold lower" than it was against the original strain of the virus, suggesting that a booster shot or a new Omicron-specific vaccine would be beneficial.
eturbonews.com

WHO Grants Second Emergency Use Listing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted a second Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant protein nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Wins EUL by WHO for COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Jump

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII) revealed on Friday that NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine is expected to actively immunize individuals...
Seeking Alpha

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine recommended for EU authorization

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has decided by consensus that the “data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality,” the regulatory agency said in a press release. Novavax’s (NVAX) protein-based shot is the fifth vaccine recommended in the region for the prevention of COVID-19.
