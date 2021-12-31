Novavax Submits Final Round Of Data For COVID-19 Vaccine’s EUA Application

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer‘s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

