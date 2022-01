I don’t know about you, but we’re so ready for 2022. As you’re preparing for your at-home celebrations and toasting champagne at midnight, some Swifties have a few other things on their mind, thanks to this Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) TikTok fan theory. It seems many fans are hoping for a Dec. 31 release or an announcement about the next re-recorded album from the “All Too Well” singer. Oh, and there are clues to back up all speculation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO