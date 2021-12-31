ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Unusual Things You Can Buy at Costco

Everyone knows about the giant bricks of Cheerios and human-sized bags of rice that keep members flocking back to Costco to save money on bulk purchases . But the country’s biggest warehouse membership club has much more to offer than just pallets of paper towels, tubs of tamales and, of course, rotisserie chicken.

At both its warehouse stores and its website, Costco is stocked with odd, unusual and unexpected stuff of all shapes and sizes. Here’s a look at just a few of the more peculiar finds just waiting to be discovered at America’s favorite wholesale club.

A Sauna

If thermal therapy is your thing, Costco sells saunas starting at a hair under $1,600. But, if you’re interested in the high-end infrared version, you can spend as much as $5,000. There are also steam options and saunas designed both for indoor and outdoor use. Sizes range from one to two people all the way up to saunas with room for six.

An Enormous Foam Lily Pad

If your idea of summer fun includes large bodies of water, Costco lives up to its reputation for big packages in the water toy department. You can score a foam lily pad that measures 17 feet by 6 feet and is made by the aptly named Aqua Lily company.

It’s not a $380 gimmick.

The UV-resistant floating foam island can support up to seven adults or 1,200 distributed pounds — pets included. It’s made with a proprietary foam that holds its shape even after being rolled and unrolled, and it comes with a tether that anchors it in place.

A Giant Wheel of Imported Aged Cheese

Parmigiano Reggiano lovers can score a 72-pound wheel of aged Italian cheese imported from the country’s famed Parma and Reggio Emilio provinces. It’ll run you $949.99, but it’s guaranteed to be aged at least 24 months.

A Digital Grand Piano

The Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano is known for its world-class touch and key action and piano modeling that delivers perfect tone. It has a polished ebony cabinet and comes in a bundle that includes a deluxe bench, built-in Bluetooth and metronome.

A 15-Pound Ham Drumstick

There’s ham — and then there’s Jamon Iberico Bellota. If you’re feeling aristocratic — and super hungry — Costco will sell you a 15.4-pound leg of the world’s most coveted pork product. Each leg is aged for three-plus years, certified 100% Iberico and produced from acorn-fed pigs that roam freely over three-quarters of a million acres in the Valle de Los Pedroches in Southern Spain, in the world’s largest extension of centuries-old oaks. For $550, you get not only the leg but also a presentation stand and a slicing knife.

A 10-Foot Teepee

For $900, you can invest in a real wooden teepee that soars nearly 10 1/2 feet in the air. It’s made for kids 3 and up, but it’s no child’s toy. Made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified timber, it weighs in at nearly 200 pounds — but two adults can put it together in two hours. The outside arrives bare and is meant to be painted, stenciled or otherwise improved upon after settling into its new home in your backyard.

Octopus Tentacles

Costco has an impressive selection of high-end seafood, but the choices go beyond lobster tails, shrimp and prawns. You can also snag a six-pack of 14-ounce octopus tentacles — 5.25 pounds in total — wild-caught from Spanish waters. Precooked in the Mediterranean style, they’re shipped frozen and ready to be added to your favorite recipes — all for $160.

An Air Hockey Table

If you’re looking for the perfect addition to your game room, Costco has you covered. An 89-inch air hockey table from Medal Sports can be yours for $469.99, complete with four pucks, four pushers, a powerful blower that delivers even, steady air table-wide and an electronic LED scoreboard with sound effects.

A Greenhouse and Solarium

For $2,000, you can combine outdoor leisure and your love of gardening in a T-shaped solarium/greenhouse with a cathedral design. It’s got wide, locking double doors and a sturdy but light powder-coated aluminum frame. The polycarbonate roof and wall panels are strong and weather-resistant and provide UV protection to both plants and people.

A Thousand-Dollar Smart Toilet

About $1,100 might sound like a lot of money for a toilet, but the OVE Decors Saga smart toilet comes with a cozy heated seat and a built-in memory system that regulates water flow and seat settings. As fully customizable and ecologically engineered as it is technologically impressive, its features include self-cleaning and automatic deodorizing.

