Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22.

Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8.

“This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said.

Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters.

The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3

Read the entire announcement here .

