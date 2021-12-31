3 Arrested After West Sacramento Organized Retail Thefts Investigation; 678 Bottles Of Booze Seized

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have busted a large organized retail theft scheme that is linked to over $6,000 in stolen merchandise.

West Sacramento police say their detectives started investigating after a Home Depot store in the city was hit by a theft. Investigators were quickly able to link three suspects to a larger crime spree that has hit other stores – like Lowe’s, Safeway, Raley’s, Rite Aid and CVS – across the Sacramento region.

The Special Investigations Unit started surveillance of the suspects, watching them hit three other stores in Sacramento. One of those thefts saw nearly $700 worth of merchandise taken, investigators say.

In total, detectives believe the suspects are linked to at least 20 thefts totaling more than $6,000.

Detectives say the three suspects have been arrested and are now in custody at Yolo County Jail. Their names have not been released.

A known fence location was also raided last week by detectives, West Sacramento police say. A total of 678 bottles of alcohol and 406 bottles of liquid cold medicine were seized, along with other items.