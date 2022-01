The 2021 Ford Bronco has its fair share of aftermarket parts and accessories to choose from, including everything from bumpers and underbody armor to lift kits and Power Packs for Ford’s 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 and 2.7L EcoBoost V6. But it’s also worth noting that the fender flares that come on the new Ford Bronco are incredibly easy to remove, which makes those parts prime for an upgrade as well, and sure enough, Ford is selling the wider Sasquatch fender flares via its catalog already. However, YouTuber Emelia Hartford decided to go a different route with her own personal 2021 Ford Bronco build and gave it wider fenders to help cover up the SUV’s big knobby tires, though that ultimately didn’t work out quite as planned.

