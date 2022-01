When working from home, it can be easy to let work and home time blend together, so I’ve been practicing a few habits when I need to recharge. First, I set my iPhone and computer to turn off work-related notifications and alerts to indicate the end of my workday at 5:30 p.m. After that, I allow myself a one-minute worry session where I release and let go of items that must wait until tomorrow. I “commute home” by leaving my desk and going to the kitchen to make dinner. The process of cooking a meal replaces my commute and allows me to switch gears.

