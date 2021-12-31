ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Best Prop Bets For Premier League Matchday Twenty One Slate

By Johnathan Wright
nbcsportsedge.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. The Premier League resumes this week for Matchday...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Best Bet#Nbc Sports#Dfs Betting#Matchday 21#Epl
nbcsportsedge.com

Top Fantasy Premier League Transfer Targets: Week 21

​Editor's Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues for Gameweek 21. Due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1.FootballNew year greetings.ï»¿[xdelx]Happy new year 🥳Stay safe ❤️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2022What Jorgi said, morning Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ulUyyaxQAB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2022Happy new year my people. Much love to you and yours. 2022 will be a successful year. We can achieve whatever it is that we desire through hard work, dedication and some sacrifices. Let’s make 2022 a memorable one ❤️🙌🏾— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo set to be available for Man City’s trip to Arsenal despite burglary

Joao Cancelo will be available for Manchester City’s Premier League match at Arsenal just two days after being attacked in his home, the PA news agency understands.The defender was assaulted during a burglary at his home on Thursday and shared a picture showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.But it is understood the Portugal international will travel with his teammates to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s fixture.Cancelo, who was with his family when the incident took place, wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy