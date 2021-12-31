ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

Southside Behavioral Health & Local Police Departments Partner for 6th Crisis Intervention Training

Cover picture for the articleSouthside Behavioral Health continues its commitment to serve the counties of Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Halifax by hosting its sixth Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) 40-hour core training class. This important training ensures individuals with behavioral health needs receive an appropriate response from trained officers in times of emergency. It also assists these...

