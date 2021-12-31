OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
