OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

