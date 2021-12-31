ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (CRWU) OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Grains#Net Asset Value#Crwu Isin#Eqs News#Dgap#Eqs Group Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

NorthCoast ETF Portfolios Rise In 2021 On Strength Of Large Cap, Energy

NorthCoast Asset Management just wrapped up another impressive year of gains for its ETF portfolios. Clients benefited from higher energy prices and a resilient U.S. economy. The firm sees value opportunities recently in Europe and U.S. small cap stocks. NorthCoast is also eyeing more upside potential in 2022 as Covid...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures suffers widened loss on bid defence costs

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED December 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors grade their 2021 portfolio performance

* Real estate leads S&P sectors up; comm svcs, tech only. * Banks, chips, transports green; FANG Index falls. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS GRADE THEIR...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Supply@ME Capital makes progress as it looks to calmer market backdrop

(Alliance News) - Shares in Supply@ME Capital PLC on Friday tumbled despite reporting a "transformational" period, though it stands to reap the benefits next year. Shares Supply@ME closed down 22% at 0.17 pence each in London on Friday. The inventory monetisation services provider expects to complete the first inventory monetisation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy