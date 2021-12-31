ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF -...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ucits#Eur#Lu1650491282 Isin#Dgap#Eqs Group Ag
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) (UKMV) OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
ETF
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED December 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures suffers widened loss on bid defence costs

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Mosman plans share consolidation to improve trading price

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd - The exploration, development and production company with projects in Australia and the US - Proposes a consolidation to reduce the number of shares in issue to a number "more appropriate" and to better align its trading price with that of its peer group of companies. Currently has 3.85 billion shares in issue but wants to reduce these by a factor of 100 to 1 resulting in issued share capital of 38.5 million. Adds that all shareholders will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks edge down in quiet trade; jobless claims in focus

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended a little lower on Thursday, underperforming their European and US peers after hitting a 22-month high in the previous session. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.2% at 7,403.01 in holiday-thinned trade, as investors continued to mull the implications of the Omicron variant and digested encouraging US data.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABL LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR (PR1C) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Lyxor Dow Jones (DJEL)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s)
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (GGOV) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy