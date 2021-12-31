ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE(R) US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

 2 days ago

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE(R) US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE(R) US SECTOR...

Seekingalpha.com

11 Dividend Increases To Start 2022 Including A Dividend King

Life Style Extra

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE 100 makes biggest annual gains in five years, but lags behind other markets

London’s markets waved goodbye to 2021 with a whimper on Friday as it looked back on the best year in the past half-decade.Gambling companies, including Flutter Entertainment and Entain, joined some of the country’s biggest energy firms in the red.Markets closed at 12.30pm on Friday instead of the usual 5pm, and by that time the FTSE 100, the index which monitors some of London’s biggest companies, had dropped 0.3%, or 18.47 points, to 7,384.54.“It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Life Style Extra

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors grade their 2021 portfolio performance

* Real estate leads S&P sectors up; comm svcs, tech only. * Banks, chips, transports green; FANG Index falls. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS GRADE THEIR...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures suffers widened loss on bid defence costs

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-In 2021, the S&P 500 almost partied like it was 1995

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield edges down to ~1.50%. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IN 2021, THE S&P 500 ALMOST PARTIED LIKE IT WAS 1995 (0900. EST/1400 GMT)
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

* Major U.S. indexes end modestly lower on Friday;. * Comm svcs weakest major S&P sector; staples lead gainers. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Mosman plans share consolidation to improve trading price

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd - The exploration, development and production company with projects in Australia and the US - Proposes a consolidation to reduce the number of shares in issue to a number "more appropriate" and to better align its trading price with that of its peer group of companies. Currently has 3.85 billion shares in issue but wants to reduce these by a factor of 100 to 1 resulting in issued share capital of 38.5 million. Adds that all shareholders will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Savannah Energy (SAVE)

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
MARKETS
Reuters

IShares ESG fund suffered 91% drop in assets under management this week

(Reuters) - The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF suffered heavy outflows this week, according to public data, leading to a tenfold drop in the assets managed by the exchange-traded fund focused on sustainable emerging-market companies. The number of outstanding shares in the fund, which has underperformed its benchmark and...
STOCKS

