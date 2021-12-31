ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers vs. Saints 2021 Week 17: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFu82_0da1xBdu00

Here’s how to watch and what to watch for when the 5-10 Carolina Panthers travel to take on the 7-8 New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Week 17

When to watch

Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on the Fox network within the regional broadcast area.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WBT 1110 AM is the team’s local radio station.

History

Carolina’s Week 2 victory in the season’s first matchup halted what was a four-game winning streak by New Orleans. It also helped break up a broader run of recent dominance, as the Saints now go into this meeting having won nine of the last 12 against the Panthers.

Overall, it’s New Orleans who holds the all-time edge at 28 wins to 26.

What to watch for

You may have a harder time finding two messier quarterback situations in the league right now.

One team has its fans just about ready to wage war against their head coach, who’s playing hot potato between his pet project and a franchise great. And the other, who usually employs a running back/special teamer under center, recently reached out to Drew Brees and Philip Rivers in a pair of desperate Hail Mary shots—even if neither man can throw those anymore.

The focus for Carolina, obviously, is that pet project in Sam Darnold. With the fourth-year passer taking back the starting job from Cam Newton, will he show the organization any type of promise heading into 2022?

For New Orleans, can the returns of Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian help them find the end zone for the first time in three weeks?

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

3 New Orleans Saints free agents we will sadly miss in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate that they’re not set to lose too many moving parts in the 2022 offseason. This is an organization that’s done a good job at keeping the key players in the Big Easy but that might be easier said than done when the 2021 NFL season concludes in February.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Fox
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Make Eight Roster Moves, Including Activating WR Deonte Harty

The New Orleans Saints announced eight roster moves on Friday, including the activation of WR Deonte Harty, formerly known as Deonte Harris from the COVID-19 list. The team has also activated RB Dwayne Washington, T Jerald Hawkins, and CB KeiVarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Get Major Defensive Boost Before Game vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will be missing a plethora of players on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a COVID-19 outbreak. However, two of their most impactful defensive players will be eligible to play. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and weak-side...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy