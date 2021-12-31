Panthers vs. Saints 2021 Week 17: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Here’s how to watch and what to watch for when the 5-10 Carolina Panthers travel to take on the 7-8 New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Week 17

When to watch

Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on the Fox network within the regional broadcast area.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WBT 1110 AM is the team’s local radio station.

History

Carolina’s Week 2 victory in the season’s first matchup halted what was a four-game winning streak by New Orleans. It also helped break up a broader run of recent dominance, as the Saints now go into this meeting having won nine of the last 12 against the Panthers.

Overall, it’s New Orleans who holds the all-time edge at 28 wins to 26.

What to watch for

You may have a harder time finding two messier quarterback situations in the league right now.

One team has its fans just about ready to wage war against their head coach, who’s playing hot potato between his pet project and a franchise great. And the other, who usually employs a running back/special teamer under center, recently reached out to Drew Brees and Philip Rivers in a pair of desperate Hail Mary shots—even if neither man can throw those anymore.

The focus for Carolina, obviously, is that pet project in Sam Darnold. With the fourth-year passer taking back the starting job from Cam Newton, will he show the organization any type of promise heading into 2022?

For New Orleans, can the returns of Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian help them find the end zone for the first time in three weeks?