(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell at the open as the final trading session of 2021 got underway, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,370.23. Nevertheless, that leaves the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date, which would be its best performance since 2016.

