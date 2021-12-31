ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

60-mile Chase Over 100 mph Ends Without Incident in Ross County Thursday

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-mile chase exceeding 100 miles an hour ended without incident in Ross County Thursday. (Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallipolis) - On Thursday, December 30th at 4:38PM, troopers from the Gallipolis Post attempted to stop a vehicle for driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 zone on US Route...

buckeyecountry105.iheart.com

Related
sciotopost.com

High Speed Chase on US-23 in Ross County

Ross – Ohio state highway patrol was involved in a high speed chase Christmas night around 10:30 pm. Accoridng to early reports the chase started on Hospital road by Adena and went Northbound on US23 to the area of the fireworks store, where the chase ended. One male and...
OHIO STATE
WITN

Carteret County car chase ends in crash, two arrested

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are being held under more than $1 million bonds following a car chase that ended in a crash and drug charges. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyrone Lea, 34, of Havelock and Juan Juaregui, 27, of Morehead City on December 22.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Two Tuscarawas Residents Injured in Ross County Crash

Two Tuscarawas County residents were taken to hospital on Monday afternoon as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Ross County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Elijah Hitchcock, and his passenger, 20-year-old Gabrielle Hitchcock, both of Tuscarawas, were flown to Grant Medical in Columbus after their 2014 Hyundai Accent was t-boned by 2020 Ford F350 after failing to yield while pulling out of a private drive on US Route 50.
ACCIDENTS
State
North Carolina State
1380kcim.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested In Woodbury County After Leading Storm Lake Authorities On High-Speed Chase At Speeds Over 120 MPH

A Storm Lake man was arrested last week following an investigation into a November high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The Storm Lake Police Department reports that on Monday, Nov. 22 at approximately 3:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 110 and Marina Road. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Bidong Yak, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant through the Iowa Department of Corrections. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, Yak fled and a pursuit ensued on County Road C65 into Cherokee County, at times reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour. The pursuit was discontinued by Storm Lake officials and the suspect continued westbound through Cherokee County. A new warrant was applied for in relation to the pursuit. On Monday, Dec. 13, police were notified Yak was in custody in Sioux City. He was booked into the Woodbury County jail on the related warrants and continues to be held there awaiting extradition to Storm Lake. He has been charged with second- or subsequent-offense eluding and driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanors, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding at 21 miles or more over the posted speed limit, reckless driving and unsafe passing, all simple misdemeanors.
STORM LAKE, IA
Pen City Current

Hamilton police make arrest in Thursday chase

HAMILTON – A Keokuk female has been arrested on felony burglary charges as a result of Thursday chase in Hancock County. Hamilton Police Chief Brendon Glenn announced Tuesday that Jordan M. Vassey, 25, of Keokuk was arrested on a warrant Monday night and charged with residential burglary, a class 1 felony in Illinois; burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, both class 2 felonies; and theft, a class 3 felony.
HAMILTON, IL
wtva.com

More information released about Tennessee chase that ended in Tippah County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County sheriff has provided more information about a Tuesday evening chase that began in Hardin County, Tennessee, ended in neighboring Tippah County, Mississippi. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County deputies chased two vehicles into Alcorn County. The chase traveled west...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Kidnapping#Marijuana#County Jail#Chase#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Gallipolis#The Gallipolis Post#State Route 850#State Route 554#State Route 588#Rio Grande Police#Jackson Post Troopers#Chillicothe Post Troopers
wagmtv.com

Christmas Eve stand off ended without incident

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Officers from the Madawaska Police Department and Maine State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Christmas Eve. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on December 24, multiple 911 calls were placed by neighbors, stating a domestic was in progress on Legion Ave in Madawaska. Callers reported that the individual may have been armed with a handgun.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Pedestrian Killed In Polk County Identified

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a pedestrian who died after being hit by an S-U-V. The Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Jack Waters of Des Moines was hit shortly before 7 o'clock Thursday night in the 5,000 block of NE 14th Street. Deputies arrived and started lifesaving measures, Medics from Saylor Township also arrived and began measures, but Waters died at the scene. The driver remained at the location and is cooperating.
POLK COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Who Was Arrested in Ross County Yesterday?

ROSS – Who was arrested yesterday in Ross County? All people list have been charged by a Ross County law enforcement agency for committing a crime on 12/18/21. BLEVINS, ADAM, 41 2919.25A – Domestic Violence _ knowingly cause. physical harm Ohio State Highway Patrol. LEESON, MADELYNN, 19 2913.51...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Three Charged In Iowa Deer Poaching Cases

(Des Moines, IA) -- Three men are charged with multiple hunting violations after an investigation in southeast Iowa's Des Moines County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation began after an anonymous tip to a conservation officer, about the unlawful taking of a mature white-tailed deer this fall. Investigators discovered additional deer, and a turkey taken, as well as multiple hunting violations and a felon in possession of a firearm. The D-N-R says the individual faces the possible loss of hunting privileges as well as the loss of the firearm used to take the deer and turkey.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

