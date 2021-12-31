60-mile Chase Over 100 mph Ends Without Incident in Ross County Thursday

A Storm Lake man was arrested last week following an investigation into a November high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The Storm Lake Police Department reports that on Monday, Nov. 22 at approximately 3:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 110 and Marina Road. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Bidong Yak, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant through the Iowa Department of Corrections. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, Yak fled and a pursuit ensued on County Road C65 into Cherokee County, at times reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour. The pursuit was discontinued by Storm Lake officials and the suspect continued westbound through Cherokee County. A new warrant was applied for in relation to the pursuit. On Monday, Dec. 13, police were notified Yak was in custody in Sioux City. He was booked into the Woodbury County jail on the related warrants and continues to be held there awaiting extradition to Storm Lake. He has been charged with second- or subsequent-offense eluding and driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanors, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding at 21 miles or more over the posted speed limit, reckless driving and unsafe passing, all simple misdemeanors.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO