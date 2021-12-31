Manitowoc Police offering $500 reward to help find armed robbery suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a $500 reward to help find an armed robbery suspect accused of taking phones and cash from a Boost Mobile store.

Police said officers responded to a Boost Mobile store just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery. Police said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employee and a customer into an adjacent storage room that contained merchandise.

Police said the suspect stole several iPhones and ordered the employee to empty the cash register. The suspect then ran away, heading west on Washington Street.

Police said the suspect is described as an African American male, possibly being in his 30’s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin build, wearing gray shorts, reddish colored shoes, a red and white Tommy Hilfiger brand jacket, and wearing a light-colored COVID fabric face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department shift commander at 920-686-6551, Det. McCue at 920-686-6570 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone calling crime stoppers may remain anonymous. Tipsters can also use the P3 phone app to provide information.