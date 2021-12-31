ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Week 17 injury report: CB Stephon Gilmore out vs. Saints

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MzT6_0da1wcxW00

The Carolina Panthers may not have much time left with Stephon Gilmore. And now, they definitely won’t have any time with him on the field this Sunday.

As expected, Gilmore has been ruled out of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The soon-to-be free agent and former Defensive Player of the Year, whose chances of suiting up were essentially squashed by head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, had not practiced all week.

Likely joining him in street clothes will be offensive lineman Cameron Erving, who missed the Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the same calf issue. Rookie Brady Christensen will get the start at left tackle in place of Erving for the second straight game.

Here’s how the final injury report materialized ahead of the division clash:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

LT Cameron Erving Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

CB Stephon Gilmore Groin DNP DNP DNP Out

S Kenny Robinson Illness DNP – – –

S Juston Burris Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable

S Sean Chandler Groin – Limited Limited Doubtful

CB CJ Henderson Shoulder/Knee Limited Questionable

neworleanssaints.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

