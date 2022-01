Reverend. Wilma L. (Harner) Allen, 97, passed away on December 26, 2021, at The Otterbein Franklin Community. Wilma was born on January 3, 1924, in Washington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Mae (McBride) Harner. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). God’s calling came early to Wilma. She began preaching at Oak Grove Church in Pennyville, Indiana and was assigned as their preacher in 1938 at the age of 14. She served there until leaving for college. While at Oak Grove, she met Birtle Allen. He followed her to Indiana Central College, and they married in 1945. As a full-time pastor for 48 years, Wilma served the Oak Grove United Brethren, Salem and Honey Creek Evangelical United Brethren, as well as the Morristown and Gwynnville United Methodist congregations. After her retirement, she served part-time at University Heights United Methodist Church.

