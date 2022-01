Gainwell (ankle) practiced fully Thursday. The Eagles backfield is in flux this week with Miles Sanders sidelined due to a broken hand and Jordan Howard tending to a stinger. Sanders won't play Sunday at Washington, while Howard has one limited session under his belt so far this week. If Howard is able to play through his issue, he'd join Boston Scott as the likeliest of the team's running backs to earn snaps and touches. However, if Howard is limited or out, Gainwell is the next RB up. In 14 appearances as a fifth-round rookie, Gainwell has averaged 3.6 yards on his 55 carries, hauled in 29 of 43 targets for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO