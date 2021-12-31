ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

A gym owner and financial planner agree on how to set New Year's Resolutions

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i90RL_0da1vndI00

Friday is New Year’s Eve and there is still time to set some resolutions.

Over the course of the pandemic, living rooms became workplaces, gyms, and classrooms. Local experts weighed in on how people can set goals for 2022 and told KSBY the trick is setting realistic goals and leaning on your community.

Megan Carden, a local Wealth Advisor with Wacker Wealth Partners said, people are focused on keeping an emergency fund, "a lot of people are looking to manage their cash flow, so spending less, saving more and controlling their debt."

Many people worked and worked out from home because workplaces and gyms were closed.

Some places opened up again and the new year is a time where gyms see a lot of interest due to people’s renewed fitness goals.

But at 9round in Arroyo Grande, the owner said she didn't see an increase in clients around January 1st.

"No, we've had a bit of a drop, but that could be due to the variants," said Stephanie Zatzke.

Although working in two different industries, the advice Zatzke and Carden relayed sounded similar.

"I think it's really difficult because people don't know how much to save and they don't know how much their friends are saving," Carden explained.

"Realistic is key. But be realistic with your goals and share your goals. Write them down. Share them with your friend, with your family, whomever, because it helps you stay on track and helps you stay accountable to those goals that you've already set for," said Zatzke.

Zatzke suggested celebrating your triumphs and using that momentum to further yourself.

"I think the hardest part is just stepping in, asking questions. And the great thing about our system here, nine-round is we've broken that elephant down into bite-sized bits, so we're able to really build on the small successes that you have every time you come in," said Zatske.

For financial planning, Carden suggested the 50, 30, 20 strategy, where 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% goes to wants, and 20% goes into savings.

Tackling debt is another popular New Year’s Resolution. Carden discussed how credit card debt can often be seen as high risk debt, as opposed to other debt including mortgages, which are often seen as good debt.

She advised, “Tackling the credit card debt in the highest interest rate first is really helpful. So if you have three credit cards, one for 20% another one, 18 and other ones 16 always make the minimum payment but definitely try to tackle a high interest."

Carden agreed with Zatzke in terms of breaking things down into smaller, more manageable tasks.

"Sometimes it's easier to try to tackle the lowest balance first. You know, it makes it easier if you have two credit cards to pay rather than three," said Carden.

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Fewer People to Set New Year's Resolutions for 2022, Survey Says

Only 44% of adults say they actually intend on setting a resolution for 2022. According to a new survey from Medifast, a health and wellness company, less than half of U.S. adults are planning on setting New Year's resolutions for 2022. The survey found that only 10% of adults actually...
LIFESTYLE
Kiplinger

New Year's Resolutions to Set Retirees Up for a Successful 2022

Every year, Americans set lofty goals for themselves, and every year they come up short -- real short. A full 81% of people bail on their New Year's resolutions before January ends, says a Scranton University landmark study. Managing money better is often one of those resolutions, according to online financial comparison platform Finder.
AMERICAS
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

‘New year, new me’: Gym owner encourages positive outlook to fitness

It’s that time of year when one’s Inbox includes a chirpy email that reads: “Beat the New Year’s resolution rush,” along with an invitation to join a fitness class at the gym. This serves as a reminder to many of us who vow that this is the year to become better versions of ourselves. Indeed, fitness remains a top resolution every year among those who proclaim, “new year, new me.” In a 2018…
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Financial Planner#Financial System#Credit Card Debt#Resolutions#Wacker Wealth Partners
SheKnows

Make 2022 Your Year Financially With These Budgeting Planners on Amazon

We know we say this every year, but the new year is a special time to reflect and improve on yourself. To put it bluntly, we say that every year is our year. And while some years have been misses, there have been plenty of highs along the way. The past few years have been rough to put it lightly, but we’re ready to move on and try for a better year. And what better way to do so than with planner that allows you to keep track of your budget. Get control of your finances with one of these planners....
PERSONAL FINANCE
foxlexington.com

Why many choose joining a gym for their New Year resolution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As 2022 inches closer, it’s time to start making your list of resolutions. Joining a gym is a common choice. Jim Benson is the owner of Snap Fitness 24-7 in Lexington. He said he expects to see some new faces as the new year rolls in. When it comes to going to the gym as a new year’s resolution, Benson said consistency is key. Burnout is common for those who try to do too much in a short time frame, and it can lead to the resolution falling apart after only days or weeks.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
98.3 The Snake

Book A Gym Today In Twin Falls For Those New Years Resolutions

The year is coming to an end and with it comes a new beginning. A new year means a chance to restart in terms of work, promises to yourself, and of course new year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions is to lose weight and start working out. To do so, many people join a gym. It may sometimes only last for a few weeks or a month but joining a gym helps keep someone accountable since they are paying for it rather than just saying they will work out at home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MarketRealist

How To Save Money and Pay Off Debt at the Same Time

Job losses, rising consumer product prices, and the high cost of college education have driven many households into debt. If you’re budget-constrained, you may be wondering whether you should save money or pay off debt first. Article continues below advertisement. Building a solid financial foundation is important. For many...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hays Post

Psychiatrist: Advice to set and keep New Year's resolutions

GREAT BEND — It's that time of year when many people are making New Year's resolutions to lose weight, exercise more or quit smoking. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has some advice on how to succeed at keeping those resolutions throughout the upcoming year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Set Financial Intentions — Instead of Resolutions — for 2022

When’s the last time you kept one of your New Year’s resolutions?. While the motivation to lose weight, learn a new skill or save more money is super strong at the beginning of January, it tends to taper off by the time February rolls around. By the middle of the year, most resolution-setters have completely abandoned their idealistic plans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Next Avenue

My Advice to Gen X: Financial Planning Isn't Just for the Wealthy

This noted Generation X money adviser explains how financial planning is changing to be more accessible. Editor’s note: This article is the latest installment in our series about Generation X and money, written by Gen X financial planner Lazetta Rainey Braxton. Fellow members of Generation X, I bear some...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pasadenanow.com

How to Avoid New Year’s Resolution Disappointment

As we get set to ring in the New Year, millions of Americans will be taking part of an annual tradition of making New Year’s resolutions. For many, they will be setting unrealistic goals that are hard to attain and they may end up disappointed. According to DiscoverHappyHabits.com, a...
PASADENA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy