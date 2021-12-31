ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Board Of Health Approves Indoor Mask Mandate

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frederick County became the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to add an indoor mask mandate after its Board of Health approved the regulation Thursday evening.

The measure, which passed on a 5-3 vote, takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. It will remain in place until the county’s COVID-19 cases fall below 20 per capita or it is lifted by the Board of Health.

Under the mandate, everyone ages 5 and older is required to wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces where people cannot maintain at least six feet of distance from one another.

Frederick County joins Baltimore and Howard counties, which previously introduced similar mandates, along with Anne Arundel County, which issued an emergency mandate on Thursday.

The mandate comes as the county deals with elevated COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The Board of Health is encouraging residents to get their vaccines and booster shots if eligible, saying most of the county’s hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals.

The panel also discussed the need for a state-run testing clinic. County Executive Jan Gardner and the County Council are writing to Gov. Larry Hogan to request that one be established.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland School Districts At Odds On Approach To COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools sent home a letter to parents. Classes will resume in person on Monday as planned. “As long as everyone is keeping an eye on it and protecting each other, I think that’s the way to go right now,” said Robert Wilson, a parent. This comes as some schools in the region take steps to curb the surge in COVID cases spurred by the Omicron variant. “But they really need to take into consideration the health of the children, the families and everyone else,” said Natasha Anderson, a parent. Anderson’s daughter is a student at George Washington Carver...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Not Planning On Implementing Mask Mandate

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman does not plan on implementing a mask mandate amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, a spokesperson said Wednesday. Bordering Baltimore County announced a mask mandate Monday that went into effect Wednesday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives record infection and hospitalization rates in the state. On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic, up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2020. The Maryland Hospital Association on Wednesday asked Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. Of those currently...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Opens New COVID-19 Testing Centers To Meet High Demand

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 testing is expanding on the state and local level as demand increases, while some scramble to find the supply. On Thursday, a new drive-thru testing center opened at the former Baltimore City Public Safety Training Facility on Northern Parkway. The new drive-thru #COVID testing site on Northern Pkwy in #Baltimore opened at 12:30pm. This was the line right before testing started. Cars crawled for about a mile between Hamlin Ave and Preakness Way @wjz (Note: This was sped up and was filmed hands free. Set-up below.) pic.twitter.com/nGjy4mKeuQ — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) December 30, 2021 “After witnessing a significant shortage of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Residents Line Up Early For At-Home COVID-19 Tests

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — At-home COVID-19 test kits have been so hard to find, Andrew Ament showed up before dawn at a Harford County distribution event Thursday to get one. With he and his wife turning 74 years old in a few months, Ament wasn’t taking any chances. So, at 5:25 a.m. he was the very first person in line outside the Harford County Public Library. “Even if you think you have it, you don’t have it, It’s just the uncertainty at our age that if we catch something, it could be our last days,” Ament said. It’s a good thing Ament...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dept. Of Education Moves To Review Use Of Restraint, Seclusion In Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education on Thursday announced a “top-to-bottom review” of existing policies to prevent what the department called the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion. The announcement comes after Frederick County Public Schools in early December reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address discriminatory use of restraint and seclusion. The school system allegedly disproportionately practiced restraint and seclusion on students with disabilities. “The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students –...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. The organization’s request comes as Maryland sees its COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels, and as some hospitals have pivoted to crisis protocols to help manage the growing number of patients they’re treating. “We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas said in a statement. The MHA noted that officials previously declared a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Adds Record 14,316 Cases As Hospitalizations Reach 2,122

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a new single-day case increase record, while hospitalizations also reached a new peak. Hospitalizations rose by 76, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients to a record 2,122, according to the health department, as emergency departments at hospitals throughout the state continue filling up. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 20.63%, a 1.32% increase. Deaths rose by 55 in the past day, meaning a total of 11,522 people in Maryland have now died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. State health department data show that cases...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

No Indoor Mask Mandate Yet For Anne Arundel County, Pittman Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While officials in Baltimore and Howard counties have issued indoor mask mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19, Anne Arundel County is not following suit—at least not yet. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday that unlike his peers in those counties, he does not have the authority to issue such a mandate. But he said he expects the county council to discuss that issue at its meeting next week. “It’s a slow-moving process when it’s a legislative process and not part of an emergency order,” Pittman said. “But I don’t have the authority to do that,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charles County Holds Public Hearing To Discuss Proposed Mask Mandate

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Charles County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a proposed mask mandate in Charles County. The news comes as Maryland sets a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday. The mask mandate would require that Charles County citizens use face coverings inside any business, restaurant or public building. The meeting will be held remotely over a video teleconference service and is open to the public. This interested in learning more about this meeting or participating can call 301-645-0555 or visit the Charles County government webpage here.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Sets Record 2,046 COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Adds Nearly 11K New Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland setting a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his call for residents to get the vaccine and their booster shots. “Our statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have now reached record levels and surpassed 2,000—a surge driven primarily by unvaccinated patients. It cannot be stressed enough that getting vaccinated and getting boosted are your strongest possible defenses against this virus and its variants,” Gov. Hogan said. The latest data from the state Department of Health shows hospitalizations are up to 2,046, an increase of 220 patients over the past 24 hours. That’s...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Bayview Activates Crisis Standards Of Care Protocols

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Health System on Wednesday night announced it has activated Crisis Standards of Care Protocols amid rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. JHBMC said in December, it saw a 360% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest increase the hospital has experienced since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic, up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2021. The Maryland Hospital Association on Wednesday asked Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. Of those currently hospitalized,...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Treating Growing Number Of Children For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to climb, there is growing concern about how quickly the virus is spreading among children. Data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 30 children are among the COVID-19 patients receiving acute care at hospitals throughout the state, doubling from 15 the day before. Dr. Aaron Milston, a pediatric infectious disease physician for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said the highly contagious Omicron variant is why so many children are coming down with COVID-19. “We’re clearly seeing an increase in the number of kids we’re seeing diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Milstone said. Milstone said...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools To Resume In-Person Class After Winter Break

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Thursday announced it intends to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 3 as initially planned. The decision comes as some schools in the region take steps to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the Omicron variant. The increase in infections has broken hospitalization records in the state and has seen an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Last week, the district announced it would suspend all non-athletic extracurricular activities temporarily, but didn’t commit to further action. The district said last Monday it is committed to remaining open, and will only return to virtual instruction...
STAMFORD, CT
CBS Baltimore

Short Staffed By Covid Infections, Baltimore DPW Announces Trash Pickup Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Thursday announced it is short-staffed because of a surge in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, it is adjusting waste pickup and drop off in the coming days. The DPW announced the following changes to trash pickup: All recycling routes scheduled for pick-up Thursday should be held until next week’s regularly scheduled pick-up day. Residents should bring their carts or cans back onto their property until then. Trash collection scheduled for today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Waltherson community will be collected Friday DPW will pick up collection routes delayed from Tuesday, December...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Minimum Wage Climbs To $12.50 Per Hour Starting Monday, Slightly Less For Smaller Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland workers making the least that’s legally allowed in the state can expect a wage hike in the new year. Ours is one of a record-breaking number of states set to increase its minimum wage in 2022. On Monday, the minimum wage in Maryland will rise from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It’s set to continue to rise every year to $15 an hour by 2025. Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they need to pay employees. The current $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

