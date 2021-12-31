ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Law enforcement tracking drunk and aggressive drivers from the ground and sky this New Year’s weekend

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 1 day ago
Major Robert Chandler of the Florida Highway Patrol speaks during a multi-agency news conference on New Year's Eve. Law enforcement will add more personnel to the streets and highways this weekend and will have a Cessna airplane tracking drivers through the air. Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

If you’re speeding, driving aggressively, or driving intoxicated on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day in South Florida, be aware you’re being eyed from the sky by the Florida Highway Patrol.

As usual, the FHP is utilizing its Cessna airplane, which flies at 2,500 feet, to catch drivers who are endangering themselves and others.

“We’re doing more than just speed enforcement,” said Sergeant J.R. Wigfall, the pilot. “I’ll be doing surveillance and drug interdiction.”

The FHP, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a joint news conference Friday, which was also attended by Broward Mayor Michael Udine and Heather Geronemus, chairwoman of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) National Board of Directors.

The purpose was to highlight law enforcement’s increased presence over the holiday weekend and remind South Floridians to not drive intoxicated or distracted.

Wigfall uses a grid consisting of premeasured lines that cross the width of the roadway. He uses stopwatches to calculate a car’s speed from Point A to Point B. He then radios to troopers on the ground to catch the offending driver.

“Typically, I can clock up to three cars simultaneously,” Wigfall said.

Air surveillance isn’t the only way law enforcement tracks problem drivers.

The FHP and BSO are deploying additional troopers and deputies for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and they’ll be on the roads earlier.

The goal is keeping everyone safe.

“The only way we know how to do this is with vigorous traffic enforcement,” said FHP Major Robert J. Chandler, who added law enforcement will have a “large presence on highways.”

Boaters aren’t exempt from the holiday scrutiny.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will have additional officers on the waterways to monitor vessels.

Officer Tyson Matthews, public information officer for FWC law enforcement, said Florida has more than one million registered vessels. He said 25 percent of boating fatalities last year were alcohol- or drug-related, and 69 percent of boat operators involved in accidents had no boater education training.

“Unfortunately, each year FWC officers respond to far too many accidents that could have been prevented,” he said.

Geronemus lost her father to a drunken driver in Miami in 2009. He was crossing the street after attending a medical conference and was hit on Brickell Avenue. Geronemus said the driver later remarked he thought he’d hit a mailbox.

She said 11,000 people were killed by drunken drivers in 2009, and 300,000 were injured.

“Those numbers haven’t changed,” she said. “In fact, those numbers are getting worse.”

Chandler said South Florida didn’t have any highway deaths last year on New Year’s Eve from drunken drivers. He’d like to see that trend repeat this year.

Chandler said drivers have a number of options from ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to taxi cabs or businesses such as AAA or Sal’s Towing, based in Oakland Park, that will tow your car so you don’t have to drive.

“State troopers do not call Uber, Lyft, a cab, or a friend, but we will take you to jail,” Chandler said. “That’s what we do.”

