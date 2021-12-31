ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

RV fire on Padre Island causes a slowdown in traffic

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
Corpus Christi Fire Department officials encouraged visitors to Padre Island to find an alternate route from Hwy 361 after an RV caught fire at the intersection of Park Road 22 and 361.

Goliad resident Steve Paulsgrove said he heard a 'boom' while driving his RV near the Padre Island Burger Company, and pulled over to see what made the noise.

When he got off his vehicle, he said he saw smoke coming from the RV.

Patrons inside the restaurant said they saw flames coming from the RV, and told others to evacuate. One person in the restaurant also tried to help, using a fire extinguisher on the flames, but the fire reportedly was too large.

Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighters weer able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

People trying to access Padre Island from Port Aransas slowly are being allowed on.

Traffic from Park Road 22 onto The Island already is slow because of maintenance work being done on the JFK Causeway bridge, so use caution.

