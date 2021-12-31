Youth gain lemonade stand freedom as 287 new Illinois laws set to take effect

The new year brings 287 new laws to Illinois – including one that will allow children to operate a lemonade stand without having to go through the red tape of acquiring a government permit.

Also starting Jan. 1, Illinois State flags bought by state institutions must be made in the United States. And private insurance plans regulated by the state must provide pancreatic cancer screenings.

Dry needling is also allowed as physical therapy beginning Saturday.

For the state's younger residents, perhaps the most relevant measure taking effect Saturday allows kids to operate lemonade stands without having to get a permit from a local health department.

Illinois Policy Institute’s Ann Miller said the law protects entrepreneurial kids from getting shut down.

“That’s what this law is trying to prevent and protect kids who are just well-meaning, wanting to enjoy this American pastime and build those skills and bring their community together,” Miller said.

There have been numerous examples of local health officials across Illinois shutting down neighborhood lemonade stands over the years. In 2019, Kankakee officials shut down then 11-year-old Hayli Martenez’s lemonade stand for not having proper permitting. In turn, she began to meet with state lawmakers.

Martenez testified during a Senate committee hearing in 2020.

“Everyone’s sick and tired of all of us getting shut down for our lemonade stands,” she told lawmakers. “I think it’s time to make a change.”

That change comes Saturday.

Another measure taking effect Jan. 1 says rental car companies won’t be liable for stolen rental cars if a report isn’t filed by the renter within 24 hours.

Yet another measure taking effect Jan. 1 lifts the vehicle trade-in cap and decreases the taxes owed for certain sized trailers. Josh Witkowski with motorcycle lobby ABATE of Illinois fought to reduce that from $118 to $36.

“It was something that a lot of my off-road riders and motorcycle riders were both yelling about, and a lot of people were angry about all over the state,” Witkowski said.

Also impacting motorcyclists starting Jan. 1, passengers must be able to rest their foot on the footrest while in motion.

Changes are coming to the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in the new year, though fingerprints will be optional for applicants, not mandated as some Democrats had wanted.

The entire list of bills set to take effect Jan. 1 can be found at the Illinois Senate Democrats’ website.

One controversial measure that passed in the fall of 2021 makes changes to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act. The measure carving out COVID-19 mitigation from the law meant to protect individuals’ rights to not be discriminated against for health care decisions had bipartisan opposition.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, said despite that not taking effect until June, he has concerns.

“My worry really is we’ll come back here in a couple of weeks and they will not need the supermajority and that legislation will be amended with a simple majority, making that effective immediately,” Niemerg said.

Other measures passed in 2021 won't go into effect until this summer. One that goes into effect in six months is Senate Bill 294 requiring labeling “Do Not Flush” on nonwoven disposable wipes.

Meanwhile, starting Jan. 1, there’ll be a phased-in requirement for police-worn body cameras in Chicago and collar communities by 2025. The law bringing that about passed in the final hours of the previous General Assembly in January 2021 also calls for discussions about qualified immunity for police.

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said that brings trepidation among law enforcement.

“This is an issue that for many people who are serving us in their roles in Illinois this is sort of hanging over their head,” Ugaste said.

A panel the police regulation law created missed the end of 2021 deadline to advance such proposals. Lawmakers could extend the deadline when they return on Jan. 4.

Another new law requires trampoline courts to be inspected and permitted under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

Employers must also make clear to employees what is and is not covered by employer provided health benefits.

There's also a new law taking effect on Saturday that requires the Illinois Department of Labor maintain a database for the public to search certified payrolls submitted by construction contractors working on public works projects.

