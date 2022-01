Due to the weather forecasted for this weekend, the City of Morrison has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective tomorrow, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 am. DURING THIS SNOW EMERGENCY: No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

MORRISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO