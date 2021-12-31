Portland warming shelters to reopen ahead of frigid weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With temperatures expected to fall to the low 20′s overnight in Portland, Oregon, four emergency warming shelters are scheduled to reopen Friday.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service show the temperature dipping down to 22 degrees Fahrenheit (-5.5 Celsius) Friday night. New Year’s Day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 36 F (2.2 C). Next week’s weather, although rainy, is expected to be warmer — with temperatures ranging from 37 F (2.8 C) to 48 F (8.9 C).

“As the forecast rapidly changes, we’re prepared to scale shelter operations,” Chris Voss, the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management director, said on Friday.

Warming shelters will be located at the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School. People seeking shelter can also dial 2-1-1 for the latest information on shelter locations and if they need transportation.

Over the past week, as frigid weather has hampered the Pacific Northwest, seven severe weather centers opened — with hundreds of people, many who are unhoused, staying at the sites each night.

However, on Thursday the warming shelters closed after officials determined that the evening’s “severe weather thresholds” were “not quite met.” Before closing, guests were given TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies, such as tents, sleeping bags and gloves. Roughly 550 people had stayed at the shelters Wednesday night.

In order for the county to open severe weather shelters, any of the following conditions are met: Temperatures forecasted at or below 25 degrees; there’s an inch or more of snow; or temperatures drop below 32 degrees with an inch of “driving rain.” The county said it will also open shelters for other conditions, such as severe wind chills or dramatic changes in temperature.