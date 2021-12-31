ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti & Ja Rule Join ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ As Karol G Cancels

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsTHY_0da1ulpd00

Ashanti and Ja Rule will join Journey as headliners for ABC ’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. Karol G , who originally had been scheduled, has canceled her performance.

The changes are the latest for the New Year’s Eve special, after LL Cool J announced yesterday he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would not be performing as scheduled, and R&B singer Chlöe also had dropped out.

Other A-list stars and performers still scheduled for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest include Pose alum Billy Porter, who co-hosts in New Orleans, Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico and a Los Angeles bill that includes Ciara, Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker, Big Boi, OneRepublic and French Montana.

There have been concerns about proceeding with New Year’s Eve events in New York as the city has seen infection rates skyrocket due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio last week had announced that the city would be proceeding with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing. In light of the decision by the city to keep the celebration on, ABC is proceeding with Rockin’ Eve 2022 while adhering to CDC/local protocols regarding audience attendees in Times Square.

Fox last week canceled its New Year’s Eve special – Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 – as a result of the rising spread of the Omicron variant in New York. The special also was set to be produced in Times Square.

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Not Impacted By Times Square Celebration Restrictions; ABC Special Is Proceeding — For Now

As New York has emerged as an epicenter of a new Covid wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, the city has been gripped by skyrocketing infection rates that have shut down Broadway and have led to the cancellation of most in-person events. That includes Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022. The network earlier this week pulled the plug on the special, noting that, even with strict health protocols, “the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards.” ABC, which airs the most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Karol G: 5 Things To Know About Reggaeton Star Performing On Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve

Here are 5 things to know about Colombian native and reggaeton/trap artist Karol G who will be performing at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve.’. The Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest special is steadily approaching, and one star, Karol G, is ready to take the stage! The 30-year-old stylish and sexy musician is described as a reggaeton and Latin trap artist, already getting all-star collaborations and awards under her belt. Here’s five things to know about the musician and pop star who’s making waves in the reggaeton scene.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Finally Opens Up About Viral Health Scare That Happened Live On The Air

Ryan Seacrest is a man with his hands in a lot of different pots, but these days he’s trying to slow down at least a little. A year and a half ago, he was hosting an episode of American Idol when he had a health scare on live television. Fans expressed concern he might be having a stroke, and now the host of both daytime and nighttime TV, not to mention radio programming, is speaking out about what happened and the changes he's made since.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Andy Cohen Admits He Was ‘Overserved’ After Dissing Ryan Seacrest During His NYE Special

It seems Andy Cohen took a page out of his co-host Anderson Cooper's book and had a little too much to drink the night of CNN's New Year’s Eve Live special. On December 31, Cohen didn't hold back his opinions about fellow celebrity interviewer Ryan Seacrest's own New Year's Eve special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which was happening a stone's throw away from where he and Cooper were standing. (He also had a lot to say about Mayor Bill de Blasio, but that's a whole other thing.)
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ciara Teases New Music, Returns As Co-Host Of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

It’s been nearly three years since Ciara’s last studio album, Beauty Marks, featuring the hit single, “Level Up.” However, new music is on the way and could arrive as early as New Year’s Eve. The Atlanta-bred songbird shared with ABC, “All I gotta say is I’ve been cooking up some stuff and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I can’t wait to share with the fans what I’ve been working on and it’s about that time. So sometime soon should be the mark.” Additionally, she teased that fans can expect “a little something-something” as she co-hosts Dick Clark’s New...
NFL
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will continue to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for years to come. The 46-year-old television and radio personality has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce the ABC special. 2021 will mark Seacrest's 17th...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Remembers NYE in ’78 With Dick Clark: ‘What a Memory’

When you think of New Year’s Eve, you think of Dick Clark, don’t you? Clark was a mainstay on the ABC special for so many years. He was a splendid host and it felt like a must-see to the Big Apple drop in Time’s Square with Dick Clark and his stacked cast of performers and actors and everyone else. It is easy to forget just how long and how successful his New Year’s Even specials really were. For instance, Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers remembered this week NYE in ’78 with Dick Clark.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

