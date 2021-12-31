ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Fight Against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Ring Is Far From Over

By Andrea Marks and Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAIsU_0da1tkuh00

Now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping procure underage girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein , the question remains as to what will happen for the rest of Epstein’s victims as well as his powerful associates and others who may have helped facilitate the abuse. Here are five civil cases that are still in federal court against Epstein’s estate and associates.

Virginia Giuffre v. Alan Dershowitz

In 2019, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sued Alan Dershowitz, a prominent lawyer, for defamation. She said he sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was as young as 16 and being sex-trafficked by Epstein — whom she claimed in the complaint “lent [her] out” to have sex with other men — and that he then called her a liar when she went public with the allegations. Dershowitz denied the claims and countersued Giuffre, saying her allegations were “lies, disparagement, defamation, harassment,” and that she’d been pressured by her lawyers to make false accusations against him (accusations which, themselves, drew their own defamation suit from Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies).

The Giuffre/Dershowitz suit will also feature a bit of a cameo from longtime Epstein associate, retail billionaire Leslie Wexner. Back in November, the judge overseeing the case ruled that Wexner would have to sit for a deposition because in his counter-suit, Dershowitz accused Giuffre of making false claims about him in an effort to squeeze money out of Wexner. Per Bloomberg , the deposition — during which lawyers were allowed to ask Wexner if he had sex with Giuffre — was scheduled to take place Dec. 17, but the judge also ruled that Wexner’s answers would be sealed. At the time, Wexner’s lawyer said the deposition would be short because Wexner would state he didn’t know Giuffre. The lawyer also accused Dershowitz’s defense team of using Wexner “as a prop.”

On Wednesday, the BBC called Dershowitz to comment on the Maxwell verdict, without acknowledging the accusation or his prior status as one of Epstein’s attorneys. He used the opportunity to point out that Giuffre had not been called as a witness in Maxwell’s criminal trial, and to suggest this was because she is untruthful. “The government was very careful who it used as witnesses,” Dershowitz said, before referring — unprompted — to his connection to the case. “It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, accused me, accused many other people, because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.” The news organization released a statement walking back the segment after it aired. “Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” the statement said in part.

Virginia Giuffre v. Prince Andrew

In the wake of the Maxwell verdict, many are looking to Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew as the next possible step towards justice for Epstein’s and Maxwell’s victims. Giuffre sued Andrew in August 2021, claiming the British Royal raped and sexually abused her on multiple occasions when she was 17, when she had been “lent out” by Epstein to Andrew for “sexual purposes.” Giuffre claims Andrew is responsible for “battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Andrew has denied the accusations and claimed he has “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre, despite a photograph showing him with his arm around Giuffre’s waist while Maxwell stands nearby. In a 2019 interview, Andrew suggested the photo could have been faked.

On Wednesday, the judges overseeing Giuffre’s cases against Andrew and Dershowitz jointly ruled that a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, which bears directly on the case against Andrew, would be unsealed in the new year.

Earlier this week, Andrew tried to claim Giuffre could not sue him in U.S. federal court because she now lives in Australia . On Friday, the judge ruled that discovery would move forward anyway.

Priscilla Doe v. HBRK Associates

Using the pseudonym Priscilla Doe, one Epstein accuser sued the financier’s estate in 2019, then turned down a settlement from the victims’ compensation fund in 2020. Priscilla opted to instead continue her civil case against Epstein’s estate, wherein she claimed Epstein abused her from 2006 to 2012, starting when she was 20. She claimed she was recruited to massage an older man for pay while she was working “menial jobs” to pay for ballet training in New York. Epstein sexually assaulted her during the massages, she said, and took her virginity against her will. On a trip to the Virgin Islands, Priscilla said Maxwell taught her the “proper way to give a blow job” to Epstein. Her suit mentioned Jean Luc Brunel being on the trip to the Virgin Islands, and serving hors d’oeuvres at a party attended by Woody Allen.

In June, Doe filed an amended complaint that contained accusations against a corporate entity known as HBRK Associates, Inc., which at one time was registered to Richard Kahn, another Epstein associate who worked as his accountant and the co-executer of his estate. The complaint alleged that HBRK employees aided Epstein by warning victims how powerful he was in an alleged effort to keep them from speaking with police or filing civil lawsuits. The suit also stated the HBRK kept “damaging files on many of the young female victims” and “stored large amounts of cash in its offices to ensure that there were funds available to pay and silence victims of Epstein at any given time.” (A lawyer for Epstein’s estate denied the allegations to The Daily Beast at the time).

Not long after the amended complaint was filed, a motion to dismiss Doe’s suit was filed, though there still hasn’t been a ruling on that.

Russian Jane Doe v. Epstein Estate

In an October 2021 class action lawsuit, a Russian national sued Epstein’s estate, alleging that when she was in college in 2017, she had responded to a job posting for a personal assistant, only to be forced into a sexualized massage when she met with Epstein in Paris for what was supposed to be an interview.

The suit initially named Epstein assistant Lesley Groff as a defendant, as well. The complaint claimed Groff had assisted and facilitated her alleged trafficking and abuse by “purchasing plane tickets, sending money, making appointments, and sending various communications from New York.” On Wednesday, Dec. 29, however, Jane dismissed the case against Groff. Mariann Wang, a lawyer for Jane, confirmed the dismissal and the continuation of the case against Epstein’s estate, but declined to comment further.

Caroline Kaufman v. Epstein Estate

Caroline Kaufman sued the Epstein estate for $500 million in July 2020, claiming Epstein raped her in December 2010, when she was 17 years old, at his Manhattan home during a fake modeling interview. In her suit, Kaufman said she met Epstein through his associate, Susan Hamblin, who approached her at a horse show in Lake Placid, New York and allegedly told her that Epstein could help her get into the modeling industry (Kaufman was 16 when Hamblin first approached her). Kaufman finally did agree to a “modeling interview” with Epstein, and she claimed that when she arrived at Epstein’s home, she was introduced to several people, including Prince Andrew. Kaufman claimed a woman she believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell took nude photos of her, then she was told to put on a bikini and was taken into a massage room where Epstein was naked. Epstein, the suit claims, then brutally attacked and raped Kaufman while she screamed for help. Afterwards, Hamblin allegedly paid Kaufman $500 and threatened to kill her and her family if she said anything.

About a month after Kaufman filed her suit, however, the case was stayed, and there’s been no activity on the docket since September 2020 (these were just “pro hac vice” motions, which have to do with adding lawyers to cases in jurisdictions where they may not be licensed to practice). Lawyers for Kaufman did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment and an update on the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Boyfriend of Slain Business Manager to Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Arrested for Murder

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager in Los Angeles whose clients have included Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, was found dead after an apparent homicide.  The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Kukawski’s death in a statement shared on social media. She had been reported missing on Dec. 22 from Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A., and the following day she was discovered dead in her car nearly 30 miles away in Simi Valley. LAPD News: Homicide Victim Found in Simi Valley pic.twitter.com/7eos9rfZef — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2021 Police have already detained a suspect, Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker. Barker was booked into Van...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
editorials24.com

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mysterious hubby Scott Borgerson now MIA

Ghislaine Maxwell’s future husband became intoxicated by the limelight the beautiful heiress shined on his life. Now Scott Borgerson, who secretly married Maxwell in 2016, has left her to face the glare of international incrimination alone — while he jaunts around his exclusive coastal New England town in sports cars, often in the company of an attractive new female friend.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Wexner
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Lawsuits#Attorneys
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Charlamagne Tha God calls out liberal media for being 'quiet' on Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

TV host Charlamagne Tha God called out the liberal media Friday night for going "quiet" on former President Bill Clinton's ties to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this week, Epstein's former pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski testified during Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial that among the high-profile names that have flown as guests on the deceased billionaire's private jet were Clinton, former President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Revealed: Ghislaine Maxwell's Christmas dinner menu in New York cell

Ghislaine Maxwell will mark her Christmas Day birthday in a cramped New York prison cell with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, after the jury in her sex trafficking trial asked for more time to deliberate their verdict. The jurors will not resume deliberations until Dec 27, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
Insider

Jeffrey Epstein's household manual ordered staff to 'NEVER disclose' what he or Ghislaine Maxwell were doing or where they were

The household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion ordered staff to "never disclose" what he or Ghislaine Maxwell did. The manual also instructed household staff to never share the pair's location. The document was shared as evidence in Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial. The lengthy household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy