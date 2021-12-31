Documentary to focus on civil rights in Grand Rapids

A film company in western Michigan is producing a documentary that will focus on the struggle for civil rights in Grand Rapids. WXMI-TV reports Wednesday that the documentary is based on the book “A City Within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids, Michigan” and is in the final stages of production. It is scheduled for release in August by Grand Stand Pictures. The book studies issues around school integration and bureaucratic reforms. Grand Stand Pictures says the book articulates the Black experience in the city, but the documentary allows more people to understand and learn the ways in which it impacts their present lives. The company has interviewed residents and held community meetings.