ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Forecasters warn avalanches possible this New Year

By KATE DAVIS
kslnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDY, Utah — Avalanches in the backcountry are a serious concern as we ring in 2022, according to forecasters with the Utah Avalanche Center. Forecasters worry that this weekend will usher in avalanches. They say weather conditions are creating the perfect circumstances for danger, and that many snow lovers will be...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: The cold front clears the storms out early Sunday morning and then arctic air spills in behind it. It may even be cold enough for a few flurries on Sunday, but no accumulations or impacts are expected. The ground and air will just be too warm. Sunday afternoon will see a chance of light […]
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Major storm is bringing severe weather, flooding and snow to ring in 2022

The calendar has only read 2022 for a few hours, but the atmosphere is already working to ring in the new year with dangerous weather. A round of strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes will roll across the Deep South on Saturday, flipping the calendar on the most active December on record for twisters.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe cold snap to follow winter storm in central U.S.

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A blast of frigid air will continue to sweep southeastward over the central United States in the wake of a winter storm through the balance of this weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will feel 60, 70 and even 80 degrees Fahrenheit lower when compared to recent weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
The Oklahoman

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power in freezing temperatures

Thousands of Oklahoma residents started the New Year without electricity as winter weather rolled across the state, leaving sleet, freezing rain and high winds in its wake. Before sunrise on Saturday, more than 18,000 OG&E customers were without service. By 11 a.m., about two-thirds had their power restored by work crews that had to face below-freezing temperatures and winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in central Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Forecaster#Extreme Weather#The Utah Avalanche Center
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Biggest Snowfall Of The Season Blankets The Front Range

DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4 The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville. Credit CBS4 Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet. Credit CBS4 Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches! Credit CBS4 The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet! Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
ABC4

High avalanche danger across Utah on New Year’s weekend, plan ahead

UTAH (ABC4) – Avalanche dangers are in effect this weekend as officials warn travelers of winter dangers. The Utah Avalanche Center reported a large avalanche on Scott’s Hill along Park City ridgeline Saturday morning. As Utah experienced a massive storm system this past holiday week, icy dangers still remain along most mountainous regions throughout the […]
UTAH STATE
skyhinews.com

Nordic Corner: Atmospheric river of moisture brings relief to snow-starved trails

While the first day of winter reflected the dearth of moisture that Colorado has been experiencing through the fall, what meteorologists are calling an “Atmospheric River of Moisture” has dumped feet of snow on the Colorado mountains, just in the nick of time for Christmas and all the visitors who flock to our valley to experience a white Christmas.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Winter storm could bring snow, minor flooding to Jersey Shore early Monday

A potential winter storm early Monday morning could bring snow to the Jersey Shore, according to the latest weather briefing from the National Weather Service's Mount Holly station.  The briefing, which was issued at 6 a.m., said there is still "uncertainty" with the forecast. The highest snowfall totals are predicted for the southern region of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy