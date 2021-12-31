ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It’s amazing to always have a piece of myself here in this gym.' Arike Ogunbowale honored to have her No. 24 jersey retired by DSHA.

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
In the seven years since Arike Ogunbowale played basketball at Divine Savior Holy Angels, she starred at Notre Dame and now is one of the top players in the WNBA.

So much has changed for the 24-year-old, but any time someone approaches her for a picture or an autograph part of her goes back to being the little girl who would have loved to get a moment of her favorite player’s time.

“I would have loved to take a picture with my idol when I was that age,” she said, “so any chance I get if someone says they love me, of course I’ll take a picture and sign whatever because it’s special to have people look up to you. You’ve got to give back always.”

That was the big takeaway Thursday, a day set aside by DSHA to celebrate Ogunbowale. As the school honored her with induction into its athletic hall of fame, named her its Young Alumna of the Year and retired her No. 24 jersey, she too delivered, signing T-shirts and taking pictures with anyone who asked, requests that came before and after the Dashers' game with Madison Memorial .

Normally former athletes have to wait 10 years after graduation to become eligible for hall of fame induction at DSHA. An exception was made for Ogunbowale, who is one of the top players in the world and whose state player of the year banners and state championship banner already adorn DSHA's gym walls.

“It definitely brings me back,” she said. “It’s really cool to be able to see my stuff up there and now it’s going to be my jersey up there. It’s amazing to always have a piece of myself here in this gym.”

While the jersey number was officially retired this week, it has been unofficially retired since athletic director Peggy Seegers-Braun took the number out of the team’s uniform rotation after Ogunbowale’s senior season.

She put together a massive resume while attending the school.

* The Associated Press and Gatorade both named her the state player of the year her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

* She earned a handful of All-American honors as a senior, including distinction as a McDonald’s All-American.

* She finished as the state’s No. 6 all-time scorer with 2,240 points and currently ranks 10th all-time.

* Not only did she lead the school to its only state basketball title, but her 55-point effort in the semifinals is the best single-game state tournament performance for a boy or girl in WIAA history.

* She won five gold medals and one silver with USA Basketball before graduating high school.

* At Notre Dame, she was an All-American and national champion (2018). A three-year WNBA veteran, she made the all-rookie team in 2019, was a first-team all-league choice in 2020 when she led the league in scoring and a second-team selection this past season.

“This is definitely special,” Ogunbowale said of the honor. “Just to be recognized like that is special. It will be one of those nights I remember for sure.”

The school revealed her retired number during halftime – it hangs next to her three Gatorade state player of the year banners. There was also a video presentation before the game. Ogunbowale received her plaques for the hall of fame and Young Alumna of the Year during a pregame reception.

Her message to young girls is to strive to be their best selves.

“Hopefully every young girl who plays in this gym, hopefully they can see my jersey up there and just see anything is possible,” she said. “I was in that same position in high school and I didn’t know any of this would come, so whatever you want to be great at just keep working at it and it will become true.”

