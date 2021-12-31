NBA Buzz: Cavs, Trades, Rondo, Simmons, Chalmers, Sixers, IT, Randle, Lakers

The Cavaliers have found a replacement for Ricky Rubio , who is out for the season because of a torn ACL.

Cleveland swung a deal with the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo in exchange for offseason addition Denzel Valentine (Los Angeles plans to waive the former Michigan State product).

Rondo is expected to come in add depth to a suddenly shaky backcourt in Cleveland, as Darius Garland (currently in COVID protocols) and Kevin Pangos are the only points on the roster without a long-term injury.

The former All-Star played 18 games for the Lakers prior to the trade, averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per contest.

More NBA Rumors, News & Notes

Latest Ben Simmons Update: Simmons is “no closer” to coming to an agreement with the Sixers to play basketball in Philadelphia than he was earlier this season, ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski said while adding that the Sixers don’t have any “real traction” on a trade either.



Simmons is “no closer” to coming to an agreement with the Sixers to play basketball in Philadelphia than he was earlier this season, ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski said while adding that the Sixers don’t have any “real traction” on a trade either. Mario Chalmers Returns to Miami: The Heat have added Chalmers, along with Chris Silva and Nik Stauskas via 10-day contracts (hardship), as the team announces in a press release.



The Heat have added Chalmers, along with and via 10-day contracts (hardship), as the team announces in a press release. Kevin Love Stock Watch: Love was the lone brightspot in the Cavs’ recent loss to the Wizards, scoring 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field while also pulling down 11 rebounds. Love is averaging 20.1 points on 51.3 percent shooting (including 49.1 percent from deep) over his past seven games.



Love was the lone brightspot in the Cavs’ recent loss to the Wizards, scoring 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field while also pulling down 11 rebounds. Love is averaging 20.1 points on 51.3 percent shooting (including 49.1 percent from deep) over his past seven games. Joel Embiid in the MVP Conversation? Embiid scored 34 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the field in Philly’s recent win over the Nets and as our own Rob Parks explains, the center may be playing his way back into the MVP conversation again.



Embiid scored 34 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the field in Philly’s recent win over the Nets and as our own Rob Parks explains, the center may be playing his way back into the MVP conversation again. New Team, Who’s This: The Mavericks signed Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day earlier this week and in his first game against the Kings, the point guard netted six points on 3-of-8 shooting (13 minutes of action). Thomas is on his second team of the month after playing for the Lakers via a 10-day deal as well.



The Mavericks signed to a 10-day earlier this week and in his first game against the Kings, the point guard netted six points on 3-of-8 shooting (13 minutes of action). Thomas is on his second team of the month after playing for the Lakers via a 10-day deal as well. New York’s Ongoing COVID Issues: The Knicks will be without Julius Randle for at least the weekend, as the power forward has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.



The Knicks will be without for at least the weekend, as the power forward has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Latest on Lakers: Los Angeles is getting coach Frank Vogel back from the health and safety protocols ahead of Friday night’s tilt against the Blazers.

The post NBA Buzz: Cavs, Trades, Rondo, Simmons, Chalmers, Sixers, IT, Randle, Lakers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .