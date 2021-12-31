ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here's Where You Can Find The Best Deli In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a quick and easy lunch that everyone loves. The different variety of meats, cheeses and condiments you can throw together are endless, making sandwiches the perfect meal for everyone.

If you're on the hunt for the best sandwiches around, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best delis in each state.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country."

To find the best deli in each state, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" and also looked at "some award-winning delis."

So, what is Wisconsin's best deli?

Bunzel's Meat Market in Milwaukee.

Here is what the report had to say about Bunzel's Meat Market:

"Bunzel's is a family-owned, old-fashioned meat market that has a devoted base of regular customers. Reviewers praise the personable staff and the delicious food, which includes award-winning beef jerky and specialty sausage that's made in-house. Popular hot meals include the grilled brats and barbecue pulled pork. "Of course, the selection of meats, condiments, etc is exceptional, but what most impressed me was the friendliness, kindness, and helpfulness of the staff there," wrote a reviewer. "They seem to love what they do and that speaks of a healthy culture there. After my first visit I'm a loyal customer."

Click here to see the best deli in each state.

