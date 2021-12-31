ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0MPZ_0da1t50H00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California (for smaller employers), Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $15)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

World to explore: Check out these national parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New federal law affirms Catawba casino in North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A new federal law affirms the operation of a casino in North Carolina by the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation, ending a yearslong dispute between the tribes. President Joe Biden signed The Catawba Indian Nation Lands Act, which was included in a larger piece of legislation authorizing military spending, on Monday. […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
State
Rhode Island State
WNCT

New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For a second straight day, the total new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina has risen. The NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reported 19,174 cases on Friday, a 3% rise from the 18,571 cases reported on Thursday. The state’s percentage of positive cases is 22.9%. COVID-19 IN NC: […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
WNCT

NC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the largest number of new cases in one day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, which is 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WNCT

Long lines for COVID-19 tests across ENC, Onslow County is no exception

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Long COVID-19 testing lines have been the case in many parts of North Carolina and the country after the holidays. Onslow County is no exception.   StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says overall their testing numbers have increased 400%, and their location in Jacksonville is feeling that surge. Officials say their testing numbers have doubled in the city. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

From politics to COVID and more: Stacker.com ranks the best stories of 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Important news stories are happening every day, in communities big and small. Whether it’s accountability journalism relating to a local election, or watchdog reporting on ethnic conflicts the world over, the most important news stories are the ones that most urgently need telling. 2021 top sports stories: Pirates’ bowl game canceled, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy