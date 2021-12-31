ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

By Raymond Rendleman
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuMd_0da1t47Y00 Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon

Police are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident.

Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information.

Investigators said they were able to substantiate several of the allegations within a few days of receiving the report.

Hibpshman turned himself in at OCPD on Dec. 17 and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, strangulation, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon against his wife. He posted $7,000 bail on Dec. 18.

According to OCPD detectives, Hibpshman choked his wife while she repeatedly told Hibpshman to stop, and he also allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. OCPD detectives have reviewed an audio file that they say corroborates the charges.

As first reported by The Oregonian, a county spokesperson said Hibpshman has an annual salary of just over $102,000 and is currently on paid administrative leave. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office told The Oregonian that the case would be handled by prosecutors in Marion County to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Hibpshman's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Man charged with two first-degree murders apprehended in Sandy

40-year-old Ronald Terry Stephens arrested by U.S. Marshals, held in Washington County Jail U.S. Marshals visited Sandy on Dec. 16 to take a man alleged of killing two people in Tigard into custody. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Ronald Terry Stephens in Sandy on two counts of first-degree murder. Tigard Police officers and the Washington County Major Crimes Team are still investigating a double homicide, which was reported at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 16. At that time, officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Birches, an apartment complex at 11485 S.W. Greenburg Road, Tigard. A man and woman were found dead at the scene. The victims have been identified as Lacy Kitchens, 26, and Frank Falcon-Delgado, 45, who both lived in the apartment where they were found. An initial search of the neighborhood for any potential suspect(s) was unsuccessful. Officers concluded, through the K9 track and witness statements, that the suspect(s) likely left the area in a car. Upon his arrest, Stephens was transported to Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TIGARD, OR
Sandy Post

Ex-Clackamas staffer guilty of painting swastika on memorial

Collin Michael Williams, 21, takes plea deal after committing bias crime in AugustA former Clackamas County employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to spray-painting a Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Collin Michael Williams, 21, pleaded guilty to a second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief. Circuit Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe scheduled Williams' sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022. Williams, who is white, was arrested in August for reportedly knocking over candles...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sherwood police chief search progressing

Seven initial candidates throughout the country apply for the chief position, city could select someone in JanuarySherwood has hired a Washington-state-based recruiter to find its next police chief with seven initial candidates vying for the job of top cop. Sherwood City Manager Keith Campbell said the city has hired Prothman of Issaquah to conduct a nationwide search to replace Chief Jeff Groth. Groth announced his retirement in October, saying after 14 years of heading the department, he would leave effective Dec. 31. While Prothman is still accepting applications, it is reviewing its first seven applicants, three of whom are from...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
36
Followers
580
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy