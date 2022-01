A widower has called for health boards to halt the use of Omnipod insulin pumps, as he fears one malfunctioned and killed his husband.Paul McNairney, 39, died last month after the Omnipod delivered four days’ worth of insulin in less than an hour as he slept, according to data obtained by the legal firm Digby Brown.However, the pump manufacturer, Insulet, said it had no “evidence of a device malfunction or performance issue” currently and stressed that safety is its top priority.Mr McNairney received the pump on the NHS and is said to have been using it since July with no...

