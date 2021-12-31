Here's Where You Can Find The Best Deli In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a quick and easy lunch that everyone loves. The different variety of meats, cheeses and condiments you can throw together are endless, making sandwiches the perfect meal for everyone.

If you're on the hunt for the best sandwiches around, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best delis in each state.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country."

To find the best deli in each state, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" and also looked at "some award-winning delis."

So, what is Missouri's best deli?

Gioia's Deli in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Gioia's Deli:

"Gioia's Deli has been going strong for over 100 years, so they're definitely doing something right. The hot salami sandwich is its most famous and most popular dish, but reviewers also recommended the roast beef, meatball, and veggie sandwiches. "I have had Gioia's three times and every time it meets or exceeds my expectations. The Hot Salami is delicious and unique!" wrote a reviewer. "Gioia's Deli isn't just a delicious deli, it is St Louis history."

