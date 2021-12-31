ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Here's Where You Can Find The Best Deli In Missouri

By Hannah DeRuyter
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O9wB_0da1t0ae00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a quick and easy lunch that everyone loves. The different variety of meats, cheeses and condiments you can throw together are endless, making sandwiches the perfect meal for everyone.

If you're on the hunt for the best sandwiches around, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best delis in each state.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country."

To find the best deli in each state, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" and also looked at "some award-winning delis."

So, what is Missouri's best deli?

Gioia's Deli in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Gioia's Deli:

"Gioia's Deli has been going strong for over 100 years, so they're definitely doing something right. The hot salami sandwich is its most famous and most popular dish, but reviewers also recommended the roast beef, meatball, and veggie sandwiches. "I have had Gioia's three times and every time it meets or exceeds my expectations. The Hot Salami is delicious and unique!" wrote a reviewer. "Gioia's Deli isn't just a delicious deli, it is St Louis history."

Click here to see the best deli in each state.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Forced to Close

One more restaurant is closing for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For fans of authentic Philly and East Coast food, things are about to become a bit more challenging in the coming year here in Tucson. That is because Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks has announced that when it shuts its doors at the end of Friday, December 31, it will not reopen the doors again. This announcement came earlier in the week as the long time business will shut down shop.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deli#New York City#Condiments#Food Drink#The Hot Salami
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Oldest Restaurants in America

The restaurant business is a tough one, and the COVID-19 pandemic has all but destroyed it. Even before closures became mandatory, restaurants came and went with regularity. Statistics on restaurant failure rates vary widely. One estimate suggests that up to 90% of independent eating places close within their first year of operation.   Unmanageable rent increases, […]
RESTAURANTS
WETM

Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States with crispy waffle fries and their iconic chicken sandwiches. According to The American Customer Satisfaction Index the chain was number one for the seventh consecutive year in customer satisfaction. As 2021 comes to a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Houston Chronicle

Houston Chronicle restaurant critic Alison Cook graded 29 burgers from A to F during 2021. Here are the ones to try and others that didn't quite pass the taste test.

Say what you want about 2021 — and I could say plenty — it was another vintage year for Houston hamburgers. In times of uncertainty, a good burger offers a certain timeless reassurance; a promise that old familiar pleasures still apply. I needed that this year. I'm guessing you did, too.
HOUSTON, TX
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
324
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy