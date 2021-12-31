Pet owners urged to keep animals safe during New Year's festivities

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Pet owners were urged today by Los Angeles Animal Services officials to take precautions to keep their animals safe during New Year's Eve festivities.

Year-end celebrations accompanied by fireworks, noisemakers, music and champagne can be frightening to pets, often prompting them to run off.

Animal Services officials offered a series of tips for protecting pets:

-- Keep pets indoors during New Year's Eve and the days following. Officials noted that many pets escape because they are afraid of loud noises from fireworks. Pets that must go outdoors should be kept on a leash.

-- Create a calming environment when having guests over for a party and create a safe place for the animal.

-- Make sure toxic food and drinks are out of reach, such as alcoholic beverages.

-- Make sure pets have up-to-date identification in case they escape.

-- If a pet gets out, go to the nearest animal shelter. Pet owners must give LAAS officials specific information about their pet to recover it.

A list of LAAS shelters can be found at www.laanimalservices.com/shelters . Pets that have been taken to a shelter are listed on the website so owners can check for their animals.

