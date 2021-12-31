William & Mary requiring all eligible students, employees to receive COVID-19 booster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The College of William & Mary announced Friday that it will require all eligible students and employees to receive the COVID-19 booster vaccination ahead of the spring semester.

According to the college, proof of the booster vaccination must be shown on or before January 18, 2022. If students or employees are not yet eligible for a booster, they will be required to obtain and record one within one month of their eligibility date, based on their vaccination dates.

Eligibility is defined as six months past the Pfizer or Moderna series or two months past the Johnson & Johnson series.

If a student or employee already has an approved deferral for the spring semester or a disability or religious exemption on file, they are exempt from the booster requirement, but will be required to comply with W&M’s testing protocols.

Students not in compliance face being disenrolled for the spring semester, while employees not in compliance will be placed on 30 days leave without pay followed by termination if they remain out of compliance.

William & Mary has also updated its quarantine and isolation requirements to be consistent with the CDC's latest guidance.

If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to isolate for five days from the date their test was administered. If they are asymptomatic on Day 6, they can return to school or work, but must remain masked indoors at all times through Day 10 and should refrain from eating or drinking indoors with others.

This applies to all students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

For a full list of the updated guidance, click here.