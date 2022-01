Yura Lazebnikov. An investor, an entrepreneur, an expert in technology industries, IT, and esports. The Managing Partner of TECHIIA Holding. If you are considering handing over the management of your company to a hired CEO, it’s important to be aware of the statistics. The new CEO probably won’t grow the business as much as you did. It’s estimated that shares in the 400 largest companies headed by their founders gained 58% on average last year. At the same time, the profitability of non-founder-led businesses grew by only 10%. The gap is especially vivid during a crisis.

