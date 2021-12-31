ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Darkhold: Omega #1

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world’s greatest heroes—Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man—took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain...

aiptcomics.com

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR Trailer Teases A Marvel Comics Event 15 Years In The Making

On February 2, Fantastic Four writer Dan Slott's "Reckoning War" saga begins in the pages of Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1. From there, the storyline will continue to play out in the pages of Fantastic Four each month, with the story promising to shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Darkhold: Spider-Man #1

Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 swings into comic book shops on Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. THE SPIDER TRAPPED IN A WEB OF HIS OWN MAKING! After reading from the ancient Darkhold, Spider-Man was meant to gain the power to enter the dread Chthon’s dimension and stop him from spreading his mythic darkness across the globe. Instead the book drove him insane—but what does that mean for the stalwart Peter Parker? Dive into a warped world of Spider-Man’s broken mind!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Harley Quinn #10

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how’s that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Tormey Cover
ComicBook

The Weekly Pull: Batman: One Dark Knight, Darkhold: Spider-Man, King Conan, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Watch ‘Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha’ #1 trailer

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for their upcoming comic Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. Written by Dan Slott with art by Carlos Pacheco and Carlos Magno, find it in comic book shops on February 2nd.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Deciphering the ‘Timeless’ #1 teases and Marvel’s 2022 plans

Spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned. For more on Timeless, read our review. Marvel has let it be known for months their new one-shot Timeless #1 will give us a look at stories across their line of characters they’ve got slated for 2022. In fact, they released images on November 3rd revealing one of the bigger teases which featured Thanos with Mjolnir bejeweled with Infinity Stones.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Out of Body

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan’s soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Dorian Gray? A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: World of Krypton #2

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton’s natural world, a much more public event holds the planet’s attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #84

The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence. Ben Reilly isn’t the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock’s case, MANY sleeves. Amazing Spider-Man #84. Writer: Cody Ziglar. Artist: Paco...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Timeless’ #1 is a great one-shot punctuated by huge Marvel reveals

The much anticipated Timeless one-shot from Marvel Comics is out today, promising to “give readers their first glimpse at what’s to come next year.” Customary of the Big Two, this issue serves as a taste tester for potential stories in 2022, but it also serves as a great Kang the Conqueror story. It’s a one-shot expertly written by Jed MacKay that has an event feel due to the exceptional artistry of Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley. It’s so good, I expect every Marvel fan on the planet to pick it up lest they be out of the loop and suffering some major FOMO.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6

It’s all falling apart! The Joker’s stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #3

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?. Dark Knights of Steel...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman #119

For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.’s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.’s new benefactor?. Batman (2016-) #119. Written by...
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

