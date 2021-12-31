Watch Out, SEC... Here Come The Aggies!

The A&M men's basketball team is vastly improved from last season and could be a force in the SEC

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball coach Buzz Williams has been a winner at nearly every stop of his coaching career. While at Marquette from 2008-2014 Williams coached the Golden Eagles to a 139-69 record and made the NCAA Tournament in five of six seasons, including three final top-25 rankings.

While at Virginia Tech Williams coached his team to the NCAA Tournament in three of five seasons and one final top-25 ranking with an overall record of 100-69.

In Williams' first season with the Aggies in 2019 he coached the team to a respectable 16-14 mark in a year that was expected to be worse. But during a COVID-impacted season in 2020, the Aggies fell to just 8-10 in a year plagued by distractions.

Now in his third season with A&M, Williams has the Aggies at 11-2 as they begin SEC play on Jan. 4 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

In a season thought to be a make-or-break year in College Station, Williams has pulled no punches in putting together a much-improved team, almost completely turning the entire roster over from 2020.

Williams even resorted to committing recruiting violations to do so.

A&M has been able to bring in top transfers and sign some impressive recruits for 2021 and those moves have made immediate impacts.

Things didn't start out so great, however, as, after an abysmal game and narrow win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1, it looked like the program was in for another disappointing season.

But since then Williams and Co. have taken care of business with relative ease, losing just two games to a ranked Wisconsin team at the Maui Jim Maui Classic and a very stout TCU program that's on the rise.

If you're looking for individual stars, you'll have to look hard. There isn't one player on the A&M roster that stands out above the others. This is a complete team that puts forth complete team efforts.

Quenton Jackson leads the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, but Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford, and Marcus Willams all score at least nine.

The Aggies have improved offensively over last year, especially from beyond the arc. A&M hits on 37.5 percent of its 3-point attempts, ranking No. 33 of 358 teams. Last year the Aggies ranked No. 315 with less than 30 percent.

This team seems poised mentally and physically to handle the challenges of an SEC schedule. Starting Jan. 4 in Athens, Georgia, we'll find out just how prepared the Aggies are.

