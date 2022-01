Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.

