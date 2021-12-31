ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Weather Service Director reflects on nearly a decade at the agency

wrkf.org
 1 day ago

Director Louis Uccellini will retire from the National Weather Service on Jan....

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Freeze warning issued by National Weather Service Monterey

Information provided by National Weather Service Monterey. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the mountains of San Benito County. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected. The warning is from Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. to Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. According to the warning,...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
hawaiitelegraph.com

Winter storm hits US' Chicago: National Weather Service

Chicago [US], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): A winter storm system hit Chicago on Saturday, with snow accumulations expected to reach four to seven inches and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was issued shortly after 11:00 am Saturday and remains in effect until 6:00 am Sunday for portions of Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois. A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for portions of North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, cautioning of ice and slippery roadways, the Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy