National Weather Service Director reflects on nearly a decade at the agency

Chicago [US], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): A winter storm system hit Chicago on Saturday, with snow accumulations expected to reach four to seven inches and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was issued shortly after 11:00 am Saturday and remains in effect until 6:00 am Sunday for portions of Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois. A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for portions of North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, cautioning of ice and slippery roadways, the Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO