30 stunning photos from before the COVID-19 pandemic versus after it hit
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Before and after: Stunning photos from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 changed not only the world's health landscape, but its visual landscape.
Lockdowns were announced. Destinations from beaches to town squares emptied. Freeways became barren. Conference centers and stadiums became field hospitals and food banks.
On the bright side, pollution and traffic congestion diminished.
Words and statistics can only do so much justice to the staggering fault lines between then and now. Stacker dug through image databases to tell the visually stunning before-and-after story of the world in 2020.
Looking at major cities and the most populous destinations—from Tokyo to New York City—the following is a dramatic illustration of COVID-19’s impact.
Related: New normal: Worshiping in the age of COVID-19
Vincent Isore/IP3 // Getty Images
Before: Jingshan Park, Beijing, China
Beijing’s Jingshan Park overlooks the Forbidden City on Feb. 17, 2018.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images
After: Jingshan Park, Beijing, China
Messages are left prior to the Lunar New Year on Jan. 25, 2020, two days after the location emptied out as a result of the Wuhan lockdown.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto // Getty Images
Before: San Marco Square, Venice, Italy
Activity in San Marco Square during Carnival festivities on Feb. 16, 2020.
Marco Di Lauro // Getty Images
After: San Marco Square, Venice, Italy
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a national emergency on March 9, by which time the same square is empty.
Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Before: Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan, Italy
Popular shopping and tourist destination Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is pictured here on May 3, 2016.
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
After: Vittorio Emanuele II Galleria, Milan, Italy
The Galleria is deserted on March 10 after national restrictions to control the deadly coronavirus.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy
The famed tourist attraction is pictured on May 4, 2019.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
After: Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy
The same steps, now deserted on March 12.
Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Before: Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles’ 110 Freeway on Feb. 2, 2019.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
After: Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is shut down on March 15; the empty 110 is pictured here.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Millenium Park, Chicago, Illinois
Chicago’s "Cloud Gate" in Millennium Park is seen here on March 13, the same day COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.
Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
After: Millenium Park, Chicago, Illinois
Cloud Gate on March 21, when a stay-at-home order went into effect.
David Ramos // Getty Images
Before: La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona’s famous basilica La Sagrada Familia in October 2015.
David Ramos // Getty Images
After: La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
The Spanish government declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 17, as cases surpassed 10,000.
Frédéric Soltan // Corbis via Getty Images
Before: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach in November 2015.
Wagner Meier // Getty Images
After: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Ipanema Beach after the lockdown on March 21, 2020, as Brazil’s cases approached 1,000.
Robert Alexander // Getty Images
Before: Grand Central Terminal, New York City
The Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York City in September 2017.
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
After: Grand Central Terminal, New York City
The same concourse is nearly empty on March 22, 2020.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Before: Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu is one of the largest in the world—pictured here on April 4, 2015.
Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
After: Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal
Boudhanath on March 26, 2020, the third day of a nationwide lockdown.
You may also like: Youngest heads of state in the world right now
Azim Khan Ronnie/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Before: Sadarghat, Dhaka, Bangladesh
The busy Sadarghat Port in Bangladesh’s capital city on April 13, 2019.
Md. Rakibul Hasan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
After: Sadarghat, Dhaka, Bangladesh
The Sadarghat launch terminal is quiet by the third day of the shutdown on March 27.
Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images
Before: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on March 5, 2017.
Massimo Rumi/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
After: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
The crossing on March 28, 2020, amidst stay-at-home weekend orders.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Javits Center, New York City
The annual Toy Fair at the Javits Center on Feb. 24, 2020, missing the China Pavilion as output in the world’s largest toymaker country slowed markedly.
John Lamparski // Getty Images
After: Javits Center, New York City
On March 30, the Army Corps of Engineers established a temporary 1,000-bed field hospital in the Javits Center.
LISA DUCRET/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany
Bubbles in the air at the Brandenburg Gate on April 8, 2019.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
After: Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany
The iconic Brandenburg Gate on March 31, 2020.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Revolution Monument, Mexico City
The Revolution Monument in Mexico City on April 6, 2017.
Manuel Velasquez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
After: Revolution Monument, Mexico City
The monument on April 1, 2020, after nonessential activities were halted.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Piccadilly Circus, London, England
Pedestrians in London’s Piccadilly Circus in October 2017.
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
After: Piccadilly Circus, London, England
Piccadilly Circus on April 9, 2020, as Britain’s cases eclipsed 60,000.
Marcelo del Pozo // Getty Images
Before: Holy Week in Seville, Spain
Pictured on April 19, 2019, Semana Santa or ”Holy Week” brings over 1 million people to Seville the week before Easter.
Marcelo del Pozo // Getty Images
After: Holy Week in Seville, Spain
A woman walks with her dog in front of Basilica de la Macarena on April 9, 2020.
Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images
Before: United Center, Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks score in Game 2 of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 3.
Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
After: United Center, Chicago
On April 17, 2020, the United Center floor holds nonperishable food for those in need.
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Before: India Gate Monument, New Delhi
Smog engulfs New Delhi’s India Gate monument on Nov. 2, 2019, in New Delhi.
Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
After: India Gate Monument, New Delhi
By April 20, 2020, air pollution minimized and blue skies emerged.
Leon Neal // Getty Images
Before: Rue de la Loi, Brussels, Belgium
Traffic during rush hour near the European council buildings on March 2, 2020.
Thierry Monasse // Getty Images
After: Rue de la Loi, Brussels, Belgium
On April 22, Rue de la Loi is empty as cases surpassed 40,000 in Belgium.
BANDAR ALDANDANI/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Muslim worshippers gather around Islam's holiest shrine, the Kaaba, at the Great Mosque of Mecca during Ramadan on May 31, 2019.
BANDAR AL-DANDANI/AFP via Getty Images
After Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
The Great Mosque is deserted at the beginning of Ramadan on April 24, 2020.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Paris, France
The Esplanade du Trocadero by the Eiffel Tower on May 9, 2017.
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images
After: Paris, France
A woman in a face mask on May 11, 2020, when France began easing coronavirus precautions.
Robert Alexander // Getty Images
Before: City Hall in San Francisco, California
The City Hall complex in San Francisco on May 15, 2013.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
After: City Hall in San Francisco, California
On May 18, 2020, San Francisco opened its first temporary sanctioned tent encampment with a safe sleeping area and marked spots for social distancing.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
Before: Mykonos windmills, Greece
Tourists at the Mykonos windmills on May 3, 2019.
Byron Smith // Getty Images
After: Mykonos windmills, Greece
On May 25, 2020, Mykonos’ Little Venice neighborhood in Mykonos is sanitized as the country plans to ease travel restrictions.
Chris McGrath // Getty Images
Before: Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul's famous bustling Grand Bazaar—pictured here on May 30, 2018— is the world’s largest covered market.
Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
After: Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey
The Grand Bazaar, closed on March 23, 2020, is pictured here on May 30, 2020, as it prepares to reopen June 1.
Comments / 0