ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

30 stunning photos from before the COVID-19 pandemic versus after it hit

By Elizabeth Ciano, Peter Richman
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Before and after: Stunning photos from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 changed not only the world's health landscape, but its visual landscape.

Lockdowns were announced. Destinations from beaches to town squares emptied. Freeways became barren. Conference centers and stadiums became field hospitals and food banks.

On the bright side, pollution and traffic congestion diminished.

Words and statistics can only do so much justice to the staggering fault lines between then and now. Stacker dug through image databases to tell the visually stunning before-and-after story of the world in 2020.

Looking at major cities and the most populous destinations—from Tokyo to New York City—the following is a dramatic illustration of COVID-19’s impact.

Related: New normal: Worshiping in the age of COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mr3KF_0da1rFxY00
Vincent Isore/IP3 // Getty Images

Before: Jingshan Park, Beijing, China

Beijing’s Jingshan Park overlooks the Forbidden City on Feb. 17, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He12T_0da1rFxY00
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

After: Jingshan Park, Beijing, China

Messages are left prior to the Lunar New Year on Jan. 25, 2020, two days after the location emptied out as a result of the Wuhan lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hU2R_0da1rFxY00
Vittorio Zunino Celotto // Getty Images

Before: San Marco Square, Venice, Italy

Activity in San Marco Square during Carnival festivities on Feb. 16, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm6N4_0da1rFxY00
Marco Di Lauro // Getty Images

After: San Marco Square, Venice, Italy

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a national emergency on March 9, by which time the same square is empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MA9Rq_0da1rFxY00
Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Before: Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan, Italy

Popular shopping and tourist destination Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is pictured here on May 3, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5FaZ_0da1rFxY00
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

After: Vittorio Emanuele II Galleria, Milan, Italy

The Galleria is deserted on March 10 after national restrictions to control the deadly coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQpUH_0da1rFxY00
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy

The famed tourist attraction is pictured on May 4, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eB2kg_0da1rFxY00
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

After: Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy

The same steps, now deserted on March 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43muiw_0da1rFxY00
Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Before: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles’ 110 Freeway on Feb. 2, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwiOt_0da1rFxY00
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

After: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is shut down on March 15; the empty 110 is pictured here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HT3Ep_0da1rFxY00
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Millenium Park, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago’s "Cloud Gate" in Millennium Park is seen here on March 13, the same day COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtEU2_0da1rFxY00
Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After: Millenium Park, Chicago, Illinois

Cloud Gate on March 21, when a stay-at-home order went into effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAqT8_0da1rFxY00
David Ramos // Getty Images

Before: La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona’s famous basilica La Sagrada Familia in October 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfYdA_0da1rFxY00
David Ramos // Getty Images

After: La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

The Spanish government declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 17, as cases surpassed 10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23L40Q_0da1rFxY00
Frédéric Soltan // Corbis via Getty Images

Before: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach in November 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br5dY_0da1rFxY00
Wagner Meier // Getty Images

After: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Ipanema Beach after the lockdown on March 21, 2020, as Brazil’s cases approached 1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QGbT_0da1rFxY00
Robert Alexander // Getty Images

Before: Grand Central Terminal, New York City

The Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York City in September 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAmVE_0da1rFxY00
Spencer Platt // Getty Images

After: Grand Central Terminal, New York City

The same concourse is nearly empty on March 22, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUQ49_0da1rFxY00
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Before: Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu is one of the largest in the world—pictured here on April 4, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGJSA_0da1rFxY00
Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After: Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal

Boudhanath on March 26, 2020, the third day of a nationwide lockdown.

You may also like: Youngest heads of state in the world right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oreO_0da1rFxY00
Azim Khan Ronnie/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Before: Sadarghat, Dhaka, Bangladesh

The busy Sadarghat Port in Bangladesh’s capital city on April 13, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drDKm_0da1rFxY00
Md. Rakibul Hasan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

After: Sadarghat, Dhaka, Bangladesh

The Sadarghat launch terminal is quiet by the third day of the shutdown on March 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLTrf_0da1rFxY00
Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images

Before: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on March 5, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loUXY_0da1rFxY00
Massimo Rumi/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

After: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

The crossing on March 28, 2020, amidst stay-at-home weekend orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0E7x_0da1rFxY00
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Javits Center, New York City

The annual Toy Fair at the Javits Center on Feb. 24, 2020, missing the China Pavilion as output in the world’s largest toymaker country slowed markedly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giS2z_0da1rFxY00
John Lamparski // Getty Images

After: Javits Center, New York City

On March 30, the Army Corps of Engineers established a temporary 1,000-bed field hospital in the Javits Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMXpt_0da1rFxY00
LISA DUCRET/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany

Bubbles in the air at the Brandenburg Gate on April 8, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpPyd_0da1rFxY00
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

After: Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany

The iconic Brandenburg Gate on March 31, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhTTs_0da1rFxY00
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Revolution Monument, Mexico City

The Revolution Monument in Mexico City on April 6, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPlUU_0da1rFxY00
Manuel Velasquez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After: Revolution Monument, Mexico City

The monument on April 1, 2020, after nonessential activities were halted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6YEx_0da1rFxY00
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Piccadilly Circus, London, England

Pedestrians in London’s Piccadilly Circus in October 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX16R_0da1rFxY00
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

After: Piccadilly Circus, London, England

Piccadilly Circus on April 9, 2020, as Britain’s cases eclipsed 60,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWOMd_0da1rFxY00
Marcelo del Pozo // Getty Images

Before: Holy Week in Seville, Spain

Pictured on April 19, 2019, Semana Santa or ”Holy Week” brings over 1 million people to Seville the week before Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chbBS_0da1rFxY00
Marcelo del Pozo // Getty Images

After: Holy Week in Seville, Spain

A woman walks with her dog in front of Basilica de la Macarena on April 9, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsECe_0da1rFxY00
Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

Before: United Center, Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks score in Game 2 of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMaU8_0da1rFxY00
Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After: United Center, Chicago

On April 17, 2020, the United Center floor holds nonperishable food for those in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qGP6_0da1rFxY00
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Before: India Gate Monument, New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi’s India Gate monument on Nov. 2, 2019, in New Delhi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF5Ux_0da1rFxY00
Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

After: India Gate Monument, New Delhi

By April 20, 2020, air pollution minimized and blue skies emerged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldfY1_0da1rFxY00
Leon Neal // Getty Images

Before: Rue de la Loi, Brussels, Belgium

Traffic during rush hour near the European council buildings on March 2, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyKdH_0da1rFxY00
Thierry Monasse // Getty Images

After: Rue de la Loi, Brussels, Belgium

On April 22, Rue de la Loi is empty as cases surpassed 40,000 in Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtpOX_0da1rFxY00
BANDAR ALDANDANI/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Muslim worshippers gather around Islam's holiest shrine, the Kaaba, at the Great Mosque of Mecca during Ramadan on May 31, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDGqC_0da1rFxY00
BANDAR AL-DANDANI/AFP via Getty Images

After Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

The Great Mosque is deserted at the beginning of Ramadan on April 24, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG0yc_0da1rFxY00
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Paris, France

The Esplanade du Trocadero by the Eiffel Tower on May 9, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKJo7_0da1rFxY00
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

After: Paris, France

A woman in a face mask on May 11, 2020, when France began easing coronavirus precautions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kWio_0da1rFxY00
Robert Alexander // Getty Images

Before: City Hall in San Francisco, California

The City Hall complex in San Francisco on May 15, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pY579_0da1rFxY00
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

After: City Hall in San Francisco, California

On May 18, 2020, San Francisco opened its first temporary sanctioned tent encampment with a safe sleeping area and marked spots for social distancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Eoxa_0da1rFxY00
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Before: Mykonos windmills, Greece

Tourists at the Mykonos windmills on May 3, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32E5L5_0da1rFxY00
Byron Smith // Getty Images

After: Mykonos windmills, Greece

On May 25, 2020, Mykonos’ Little Venice neighborhood in Mykonos is sanitized as the country plans to ease travel restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pk2hv_0da1rFxY00
Chris McGrath // Getty Images

Before: Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul's famous bustling Grand Bazaar—pictured here on May 30, 2018— is the world’s largest covered market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I413j_0da1rFxY00
Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After: Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey

The Grand Bazaar, closed on March 23, 2020, is pictured here on May 30, 2020, as it prepares to reopen June 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rio De Janeiro#Italy#Getty Images#Ip3#China Messages#Marka#Universal Images Group#Miguel Medina Afp#Vince
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Man finds ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish floating on California coast

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
petapixel.com

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

The Most Deadly Day in Human History

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
Insider

13 stunning winning photos from the Nature Photographer of the Year Awards

Judges chose winners in categories such as "Mammals," "Underwater," and "Landscape." Youth winner: An alpine ibex frolics in "Beautiful World" by Levi Fitze. "A young alpine ibex strolls dreamily across an alpine meadow," Fitze wrote. "The flowers in the foreground and the sun breaking through the clouds in the background give this image something unique. It shows the beauty of our nature and the carefree life that this young ibex is living during the warm summer months."
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy