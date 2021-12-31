ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

8-year-old girl dies in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

By Mark Freie
 1 day ago

A search is under for the driver of an SUV after an 8-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run late Thursday night in Brooklyn Center.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the girl was hit around 10:30 p.m. as a motorist was going south on Highway 252 at 66th Street. The motorist fled in the vehicle, which is believe to be a white Nissan Rogue made between 2017 and 2019.

"Likely there's right front damage to the vehicle and if anyone has information, they need to call the Minnesota State Patrol," said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Christianson said that it was unclear why the 8-year-old girl, identified as Iliana Tasso, was out by herself at that time of night.

"We're still looking into questioning the family as to why the girl was out there at that time of night," he added.

Investigators are working to view traffic camera footage and are searching sales and maintenance records at local dealerships.

Anyone with information is asked to call 763-279-4569.

WCCO News Talk 830

Kim Potter found guilty on all counts

After 27 hours of deliberation, the jury in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has reached a decision. Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright this past April as he resisted arrest during a traffic stop.
