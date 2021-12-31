Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center completes therapy gym

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Crest-Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has announced completion of a new 3,000-square-foot therapy gym, as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation of its facilities at 1515 Hulse Road in the borough.

The 3,000-square foot gym, part of an initiative to enhance specialty programming, includes such features as a smart car to help patients simulate actual daily living skills during the rehabilitation process.

Pam Montemurno, regional director of market development at Marquis Health Consulting Services, said, “The new space is just gorgeous, so bright and inviting.”

Marquis Health Consulting, based in Brick Township, is supporting Crest Pointe’s enhancements and has been overseeing the upgrades. The company provides nursing and rehabilitation care consulting services to facilities housing nearly 6,000 patients in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the U.S.

“The therapy gym was thoughtfully designed to include all of the latest technologies for physical therapists and care team members to use in helping rehab patients,” Ms. Montemuno said.

Crest Pointe’s program enhancements include the recent introduction of Physiatry Services under the direction of Michael Dambeck, DO. Physiatry services, also known as physical medicine and rehabilitation [PM&R] services, blend pain treatments and physical therapy; with the goal to help patients avoid surgery.

