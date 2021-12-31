ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Port of LA Announces Fee On Lingering Empty Containers Amid Backlog

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOccX_0da1qfg700
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Port of Los Angeles has announced it will implement a fee on ocean carriers with empty containers that linger for at least nine days on marine terminals.

The fee needs to be approved by the Los Angeles Harbor Commission and would take effect on Jan. 30.

Similar to a fee on lingering import containers that was implemented at the port but has not taken effect due to progress reducing import containers, the new policy's fines would begin at $100 per container, increasing by $100 per container each day until the container leaves the terminal.

``While we have seen significant success reducing import containers on our docks the past two months, too many empty containers are currently sitting on marine terminals,'' said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. ``Just like the import dwell fee, the objective with this empty container program is not to collect fees but to free up valuable space on our docks, clearing the way for more ships and improving fluidity.''

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission will vote on the new policy on Jan. 13.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced the fee on lingering import containers on Oct. 25. Implementation was delayed several times, most recently on Monday, due to progress in reducing the number of port containers at the terminal. On Monday, the ports reported a 41% combined decline in aging cargo on the docks.

``As expected, progress has eased due to year-end holidays,'' the Port of L.A. said in a statement Monday.

Over the next week, port officials will monitor and reassess the import container fee's implementation.

The fees are just some of the efforts aimed at speeding the processing of cargo at the San Pedro Port Complex to eliminate a backlog of ships trying to deliver merchandise. Port of Los Angeles officials said when the first policy was announced that about 40% of import containers were idling at terminals for at least nine days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Pedro, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Los Angeles#Terminals#The Port Of L A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy