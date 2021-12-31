ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3 in shootout

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored in the second period.

Alexandre Texier added a goal and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

