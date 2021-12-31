Six people wounded after gunmen fire over 65 rounds in Philadelphia: Police

A shooting in Philadelphia Thursday night left six people injured and at least one woman in critical condition, police say.

The shooting took place in the city's Germantown neighborhood, and the gunmen behind the attack remain at large, according to officials.



"The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings — that's a whole lot of shots fired — so it's hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said according to WPVI-TV .

Small suggested that the woman in critical condition may have been the intended target. She was 21 years old and had taken several shots to the chest and torso, the Associated Press reported . He noted that there were at least two semiautomatic weapons of different calibers used in the shooting.

The five male victims, ages 19 to 29, went to nearby hospitals after the shooting and are expected to survive, according to the outlet.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance footage of the incident taken from nearby businesses. Several people who were shot at returned fire, police said. The offenders, who were dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene in a white van, authorities added.

Philadelphia, like many cities across the country , has experienced an uptick in crime during 2021. The city has reported 559 homicide victims so far in 2021 as of Thursday, an increase from 498 year-to-date in 2020 and 353 in 2019, according to data from the city .

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment but did not receive a response.

